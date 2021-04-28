El Granada
Public intoxication
10:30 p.m., April 17, N Cabrillo Highway at Coronado Street
Deputies contacted an intoxicated subject walking along the southbound shoulder of Highway 1. The person was placed under arrest and booked into jail.
Suspended license
12:15 a.m., April 19, N. Cabrillo Highway at Capistrano Road
San Mateo County deputies stopped a driver during a traffic stop who they said had a suspended license. The subject was issued a citation and released on a promise to appear.
Half Moon Bay
Controlled substance
5:39 p.m., April 22, 100 block San Mateo Road
Deputies made a traffic stop and when they searched the driver they say they found drugs. The subject was cited and released on his a promise to appear in court.
Drug paraphernalia
8:15 p.m., April 22, N. Cabrillo Highway at Miramar Drive
Deputies contacted a man who was on probation and said he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was cited on a promise to appear in court.
Warrant
10:04 a.m., April 22, Cabrillo Highway at Kelly Avenue
Deputies contacted and arrested a man for having an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. The subject was cited on a promise to appear.
Princeton
Warrant
9:02 p.m., April 15, 300 block of Capistrano Road
A subject was contacted and a record check revealed an outstanding felony warrant with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The subject was arrested and booked in the county jail.
La Honda
Possession of a firearm by felon
6:10 p.m., April 16, 200 block Autumn Street
Deputies were dispatched on a report of criminal threats. Upon arrival, the subject was found to be in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The subject was arrested and booked into the jail without incident.
Terrorist threat
8:30 p.m., April 15, 100 block La Honda Road
A woman reported she received a threatening phone call. She said she was in fear for her life and believed the threats could be carried out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.