El Granada

Suspended license

1:51 p.m., April 6, Coronado Street

Deputies stopped a man who had a suspended license during a traffic stop. He was cited on a promise to appear.

11:28 p.m., April 9, 9800 Block N. Cabrillo Highway

Deputies contacted a driver they say had a suspended license during a traffic stop. The subject was issued a citation and released on a promise to appear.

Half Moon Bay

Burglary

7:37 a.m., April 7, 300 Block Magnolia Street

San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies said an unknown person attempted to break through the front door, but fled when the victim screamed.

5:30 p.m., April 7, 500 Block San Benito Street

Someone ransacked a resident’s house and stole $500 worth of items.

April 7, 400 Block Kehoe Avenue

At an unknown time, someone broke into a residence through the garage doors. The house was ransacked, but deputies said no items were reported stolen.

Suspended license

8:21 a.m., April 6, Main Street

Deputies contacted a male subject during a traffic stop who was driving with a suspended license. The subject was cited on a promise to appear.

Moss Beach

Theft

3:30 p.m., April 7, 900 Block Etheldore Street

Someone stole an electric bike worth $1,500.

