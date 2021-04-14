El Granada
Suspended license
1:51 p.m., April 6, Coronado Street
Deputies stopped a man who had a suspended license during a traffic stop. He was cited on a promise to appear.
11:28 p.m., April 9, 9800 Block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies contacted a driver they say had a suspended license during a traffic stop. The subject was issued a citation and released on a promise to appear.
Half Moon Bay
Burglary
7:37 a.m., April 7, 300 Block Magnolia Street
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies said an unknown person attempted to break through the front door, but fled when the victim screamed.
5:30 p.m., April 7, 500 Block San Benito Street
Someone ransacked a resident’s house and stole $500 worth of items.
April 7, 400 Block Kehoe Avenue
At an unknown time, someone broke into a residence through the garage doors. The house was ransacked, but deputies said no items were reported stolen.
Suspended license
8:21 a.m., April 6, Main Street
Deputies contacted a male subject during a traffic stop who was driving with a suspended license. The subject was cited on a promise to appear.
Moss Beach
Theft
3:30 p.m., April 7, 900 Block Etheldore Street
Someone stole an electric bike worth $1,500.
