Half Moon Bay
Drugs
9:33 a.m., Feb. 4, 100 block of San Mateo Road
A 29-year-old Half Moon Bay man allegedly was found in possession of a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine. He was cited and released from the scene.
8:43 a.m., Feb. 5, 500 block of Kelly Avenue
A 29-year-old Half Moon Bay man was reportedly in possession of two pipes with methamphetamine. He was cited and released.
Public intoxication
8:32 p.m., Feb. 2, 200 block of San Mateo Road
A 60-year-old transient man reportedly threw water on a customer at a gas station. The man was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.
Vehicle burglary
6:38 p.m., Feb. 5, 100 block of San Mateo Road
An unknown suspect burglarized a vehicle and left the scene. The victim reportedly had backpacks stolen from the vehicle.
6:59 p.m., Feb. 5, 100 block of Main Street
An unknown suspect smashed a rear passenger side window and stole a backpack containing a laptop. The estimated loss is $3,080.
Montara
Attempted theft
11:26 a.m., Feb. 5, 1100 block of Cedar Street
An unknown suspect driving a red pick-up truck reportedly attempted to steal tools from the bed of another pick-up truck parked in a driveway. The victim confronted the unknown suspect and he fled from the scene. No items were taken.
Pescadero
Burglary
Feb. 1, 100 block of West Ranch Road
An unknown suspect forced entry into a residential house through a sliding glass door and rummaged through drawers and rooms. An Epson printer and some clothes were taken. No suspect was identified.
Drugs
2:46 a.m., Feb. 1, Bean Hollow Road at Cabrillo Highway
A 44-year-old man was arrested for reportedly being intoxicated in public, in possession of methamphetamine and cocaine and for being in possession of false documents. He was booked into San Mateo County jail.
Unincorporated
Drugs
11:37 a.m., Feb. 1, Devil’s Slide
A 56-year-old South San Francisco man was found reportedly parked in a vehicle on the side of the highway. He was allegedly in possession of drug paraphernalia and suspected narcotics. He was issued a citation and released on his promise to appear.
DUI
1:19 a.m., Feb. 3, Second Street at Cabrillo Highway
A 34-year-old Montara man reportedly was driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.