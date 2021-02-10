  1. Home
  2. Local News Stories
  3. Police Log

El Granada

Controlled substances

9:53 p.m., Feb. 5, 100 block Avenue Alhambra

San Mateo County deputies responded to reports of a disturbance where they found someone in possession of drug paraphernalia and what they suspect to be fentanyl. The person was cited and released on a promise to appear in court.

Half Moon Bay

DUI

7:23 p.m., Feb. 4, Highway 1 at Tunitas Creek Beach

California Highway Patrol officers arrested a driver who appeared to be intoxicated.

Theft

2 a.m., Feb. 3, 400 block Laurel Avenue

Someone stole a catalytic converter worth $1,000 from a car. There are no leads.

Towed vehicle

9:20 a.m., Feb. 2, 100 block Jenna Lane

A car was towed for overstaying the 72-hour parking period.

Moss Beach

Missing person

12 a.m., Feb. 1, 1400 block Sunshine Valley Road

Someone from Magnolia, Calif., was reported missing and was last seen in Moss Beach.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments