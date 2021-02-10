El Granada
Controlled substances
9:53 p.m., Feb. 5, 100 block Avenue Alhambra
San Mateo County deputies responded to reports of a disturbance where they found someone in possession of drug paraphernalia and what they suspect to be fentanyl. The person was cited and released on a promise to appear in court.
Half Moon Bay
DUI
7:23 p.m., Feb. 4, Highway 1 at Tunitas Creek Beach
California Highway Patrol officers arrested a driver who appeared to be intoxicated.
Theft
2 a.m., Feb. 3, 400 block Laurel Avenue
Someone stole a catalytic converter worth $1,000 from a car. There are no leads.
Towed vehicle
9:20 a.m., Feb. 2, 100 block Jenna Lane
A car was towed for overstaying the 72-hour parking period.
Moss Beach
Missing person
12 a.m., Feb. 1, 1400 block Sunshine Valley Road
Someone from Magnolia, Calif., was reported missing and was last seen in Moss Beach.
