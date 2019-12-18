El Granada
Grand theft
10:45 p.m., Dec. 13, 500 block of Avenue Alhambra
An unknown suspect stole a bicycle from the carport of a residence. The bicycle was secured with a steel cable lock that was cut and removed from the scene. The total loss is estimated at $950.
Half Moon Bay
Drugs
11:52 p.m., Dec. 7, 100 block of Stone Pine Road
A 26-year-old Los Gatos man was reportedly in possession of heroin inside the glove compartment of the vehicle he was driving. He was cited and released on his promise to appear.
10:47 p.m., Dec. 8, 0 block of San Mateo Road
A 26-year-old Half Moon Bay man was reportedly found in possession of methamphetamine. He was cited and released on his promise to appear.
DUI
1:01 a.m., Dec. 7, 0 block of N. Cabrillo Highway
A 29-year-old Half Moon Bay man was reportedly parked in a shopping center parking lot and displayed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and issued a citation and released to a sobering center. The vehicle was left at the scene.
Felony warrant
9:36 a.m., Dec. 12, 500 block of Kelly Avenue
A 26-year-old San Francisco man was found wanted on a felony warrant. Joseph Mahony was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.
1:24 p.m., Dec. 12, 500 block of Kelly Avenue
A 49-year-old Half Moon Bay man was found wanted on a felony warrant. Eric Seibert was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.
10:37 a.m., Dec.13, 500 block of Grandview Boulevard
A 21-year-old Half Moon Bay man being sought on a felony warrant was seen standing near the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. Felipe Patino was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.
Public intoxication
5 p.m., Dec. 12, 300 block of Purissima Street
A 57-year-old Half Moon Bay man reportedly was under the influence in public. He was taken into custody until sober.
Resisting an officer
A 20-year-old Half Moon Bay man was reportedly in a vehicle smelling of marijuana. When law enforcement asked him for identification he allegedly became argumentative and refused to provide his full name and date of birth. After repeated requests, he was arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail.
Trespass
11:32 a.m., Dec. 11, 1000 block of Railroad Avenue
A 39-year-old Moss Beach man was reportedly trespassing on county property.
Moss Beach
Drugs
11:29 p.m., Dec. 7, 9400 block of Cabrillo Highway
A 23-year-old San Francisco man was reportedly found in possession of a controlled substance. He was cited and released on his promise to appear.
Stolen vehicle
4:33 p.m., Dec. 9, 900 block of Etheldore Street
A person reportedly found a motorcycle lying in a few bushes and reported it to law enforcement. The motorcycle was stolen and later returned to the victim.
Pescadero
DUI
4:45 p.m., Dec. 8, Dearborn Park Road at Pescadero Creek Road
During a traffic stop, a driver who was reportedly driving under the influence was waiting for California Highway Patrol to respond. While waiting for CHP to arrive, a 25-year-old Pescadero man, who was the passenger of the vehicle, allegedly walked away from the deputy and was arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail.
Missing person
1:16 p.m., Dec. 13, 1600 block of Cabrillo Highway
A woman was seen riding a skateboard on the wrong way of Cabrillo Highway near Gazos Creek Road. A deputy reportedly located the woman and determined she was reported missing out of Monterey County.
Vandalism
3:33 p.m., Dec. 6, 400 block of Native Sons Road
An unknown suspect vandalized two vehicles parked on the side of a road by scratching them with a sharp object.
Princeton
Vandalism
4:30 p.m., Dec. 6, 100 block of Johnson Pier
An unknown suspect smashed the rear window of a vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.