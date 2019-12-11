El Granada
Burglary
6:40 a.m., Nov. 22, 400 block of Almeria Avenue
An unknown suspect entered an unlocked attached garage and took about $9,000 in property.
7:30 a.m., Nov. 25, 600 block of Columbus Street
An unknown suspect gained access to a garage and took construction tools valued at $2,450.
Public intoxication
11:54 p.m., Nov. 22, 300 block of Almeria Avenue
A 52-year-old El Cajon man was reportedly under the influence of alcohol when he got into a verbal altercation. He was booked into the San Mateo County jail.
Suspended license
11:09 p.m., Nov. 22, 100 block of Avenue Alhambra
A 30-year-old San Mateo woman was reportedly driving with a suspended license. She was cited and released from the scene.
Half Moon Bay
DUI
10:49 p.m., Nov. 23, Highway 1 at Ruisseau Francais Avenue
A 23-year-old Half Moon Bay man was reportedly driving under the influence. He was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.
9:09 p.m., Nov. 26, 400 block of Beach Avenue
A 23-year-old Half Moon Bay man was allegedly unconscious and sitting in a vehicle with a beer in his lap. He was arrested and transported to a sobering center.
Public intoxication
7:37 p.m., Nov. 24, 300 block of Magnolia Street
A 28-year-old Half Moon Bay man was reportedly intoxicated and unable to care for himself, and when two people attempted to assist him, he reportedly assaulted both victims.
Suspended license
6:44 p.m., Nov. 21, 700 block of Mill Street
A 25-year-old Pacifica man was reportedly driving with a suspended license. He was issued a citation and released from the scene with the vehicle left parked.
La Honda
Drugs
5:27 p.m., Nov. 23, Entrada Way at Escondido Way
A 44-year-old La Honda man was reportedly found in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia as well as being wanted on multiple misdemeanor warrants. He was with a 28-year-old La Honda woman who was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance. Both were booked into San Mateo County jail.
Princeton
Public intoxication
12:33 a.m., Nov. 23, 400 block of Capistrano Road
A 22-year-old Carlsbad man was reportedly refusing to leave a bar. He was allegedly too intoxicated to care for himself and was arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail.
