  1. Home
  2. Local News Stories
  3. Police Log

El Granada 

Burglary

6:40 a.m., Nov. 22, 400 block of Almeria Avenue 

An unknown suspect entered an unlocked attached garage and took about $9,000 in property. 

7:30 a.m., Nov. 25, 600 block of Columbus Street 

An unknown suspect gained access to a garage and took construction tools valued at $2,450.

Public intoxication 

11:54 p.m., Nov. 22, 300 block of Almeria Avenue 

A 52-year-old El Cajon man was reportedly under the influence of alcohol when he got into a verbal altercation. He was booked into the San Mateo County jail.

Suspended license 

11:09 p.m., Nov. 22, 100 block of Avenue Alhambra 

A 30-year-old San Mateo woman was reportedly driving with a suspended license. She was cited and released from the scene. 

 

Half Moon Bay 

DUI

10:49 p.m., Nov. 23, Highway 1 at Ruisseau Francais Avenue

A 23-year-old Half Moon Bay man was reportedly driving under the influence. He was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.  

9:09 p.m., Nov. 26, 400 block of Beach Avenue 

A 23-year-old Half Moon Bay man was allegedly unconscious and sitting in a vehicle with a beer in his lap. He was arrested and transported to a sobering center.

Public intoxication

7:37 p.m., Nov. 24, 300 block of Magnolia Street 

A 28-year-old Half Moon Bay man was reportedly intoxicated and unable to care for himself, and when two people attempted to assist him, he reportedly assaulted both victims. 

Suspended license 

6:44 p.m., Nov. 21, 700 block of Mill Street 

A 25-year-old Pacifica man was reportedly driving with a suspended license. He was issued a citation and released from the scene with the vehicle left parked. 

 

La Honda 

Drugs

5:27 p.m., Nov. 23, Entrada Way at Escondido Way 

A 44-year-old La Honda man was reportedly found in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia as well as being wanted on multiple misdemeanor warrants. He was with a 28-year-old La Honda woman who was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance. Both were booked into San Mateo County jail. 

 

Princeton

Public intoxication 

12:33 a.m., Nov. 23, 400 block of Capistrano Road 

A 22-year-old Carlsbad man was reportedly refusing to leave a bar. He was allegedly too intoxicated to care for himself and was arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments