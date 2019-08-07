El Granada
Vandalism
1:34 p.m., July 31, 0-100 block of Avenue Alhambra
A 34-year-old Dinuba man was reportedly yelling, swearing and rambling incoherently. He was reportedly found to be wanted on a misdemeanor warrant out of Tulare County. Later, the hotel the man was staying at advised that the man allegedly caused $594 in damage to a TV, lamp and radio. He was arrested on the warrant and transported to San Mateo County jail.
Suspended license
6:14 a.m., August 2, Johnson Pier
A 43-year-old Fremont man was cited for allegedly driving with a suspended license.
Half Moon Bay
Assault
6:50 p.m., August 1, 2100 block of North Cabrillo Highway
A delivery truck driver and a warehouse employee reportedly got into a dispute. The driver allegedly assaulted the employee, took his phone and damaged it to prevent the employee from calling 911 and threatened to kill the employee and his family before leaving the scene. The case was forwarded to the district attorney for prosecution.
Attempted vehicle burglary
8 a.m., July 31, 4100 block of North Cabrillo Highway
Someone smashed the window of a vehicle. Nothing was stolen.
3 p.m., July 31, 4100 block of North Cabrillo Highway
Someone smashed the window of a vehicle. No items were stolen.
Drugs
3:30 p.m., July 30, Oak Avenue at Pilarcitos Avenue
A 30-year-old Moonridge woman was allegedly found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say she admitted it was hers, but later said she took the blame so no one else would get in trouble. More drug paraphernalia was allegedly found in her jacket pocket. She was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.
2:39 a.m., Aug. 1, 0-100 block of North Cabrillo Highway
A 40-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, both from Sunnyvale, were reportedly found in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia at a traffic stop. A checkbook that belonged to someone else was reportedly found in the woman’s purse with a $2,000 check made out to the woman. Both people were arrested and transported to the San Mateo County jail.
1:36 p.m., August 3, 0-100 block of North Cabrillo Highway
A 22-year-old Pescadero man was reportedly found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was cited and released on his promise to appear.
Bone found
6:50 a.m., Aug. 2, 1000 block of Miramontes Point Road
Someone found what appeared to be a human jaw bone on the beach. The coroner’s office took possession of the bone for further investigation.
Misdemeanor warrant
12:48 a.m., July 29, Naomi Patridge Trail
A 58-year-old Half Moon Bay man was reportedly found to be wanted on a misdemeanor warrant out of San Mateo County. He was cited and released on his promise to appear.
7:35 a.m., July 31, Oak Avenue at pedestrian bridge
A 43-year-old transient man was reportedly found to be wanted on a misdemeanor warrant out of San Mateo County. He was cited and released on his promise to appear.
Open container
7:55 p.m., Aug. 2, 500 block of Main Street
A Half Moon Bay man allegedly challenged another man to fight. He was later reportedly found in possession of open containers of alcohol and had punched a wall. The man was cited and released to the hospital for medical care.
Public intoxication
5:50 a.m.., Aug. 4, 0-100 block of North Cabrillo Highway
A 51-year-old Emerald Hills man was reportedly found sleeping by a business with empty alcohol bottles around him. Deputies say he refused to obey orders and threatened to hit them. The man was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.
Stolen vehicle
4:15 p.m., Aug. 1, 0-100 block of Amesport Landing
Someone stole a vehicle from the parking lot of an apartment complex after the victim left it unlocked with the keys under the seat.
Suspended license
4:58 p.m., Aug. 2, 200 block of San Mateo Road
A 43-year-old Fremont man was cited for reportedly driving with a suspended license and an altered license plate.
Vandalism
8:00 p.m., July 31, 0-100 block of Stone Pine Road
Someone smashed the window a car while the victim was dining in a restaurant.
Montara
Misdemeanor warrant
8:20 p.m., July 31, 300 block of Seventh Street
A 41-year-old Montara woman was allegedly found to be wanted on two misdemeanor warrants from San Mateo County. She was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.
Moonridge
Vandalism
3 a.m., July 30, 0-100 block of Chamomile Lane
Two people allegedly were seen cutting a window screen. When confronted by the homeowner, the suspects allegedly yelled “This isn’t the right house” in Spanish and ran away.
Moss Beach
Misdemeanor warrant
8:20 p.m., Aug. 2, 800 block of Airport Street
A 39-year-old Moss Beach man was allegedly found to be wanted on a misdemeanor warrant in San Mateo County. He was cited and released on his promise to appear
Princeton
Open container
9:42 p.m., July 30, 300 block of West Point Avenue
A driver and a passenger were cited for allegedly possessing an open container in a vehicle.
Suspended license
9:54 a.m., July 30, Columbia Avenue at Harvard Avenue
A 61-year-old El Granada man was cited for allegedly driving with a suspended license.
Unincorporated
Beach violation
11:11 p.m., Aug. 2, Tunitas Beach
A 19-year-old Oakland man and a 36-year-old Oakland man were cited for allegedly being on the beach after closing hours.
Crab violation
2:03 a.m., Aug. 3, Tunitas Beach
A 33-year-old East Palo Alto man, a 32-year-old Menlo Park man, a 20-year-old Menlo Park man and a 44-year-old Redwood City man were cited for allegedly being in possession of Dungeness crab out of season and being on the beach after closing hours.
Drugs
8:53 a.m., Aug. 3, San Mateo Road at State Road 35
A 54-year-old Oakdale woman was reportedly found in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. She was cited and released on her promise to appear.
DUI
7:10 p.m., Aug. 4, Pillar Point Harbor
Someone allegedly hit a stop sign and fled the scene. Deputies located the suspect and turned the DUI investigation over to CHP.
