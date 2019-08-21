Half Moon Bay
Assault
1:20 p.m., Aug. 15, 0-100 block of N. Cabrillo Highway
Someone “tapped” the victim with his vehicle after a verbal spat. The victim had no injuries and did not seek prosecution.
6:50 a.m., Aug. 16, 500 block of Main Street
A 45-year-old Half Moon Bay man reportedly put someone in a headlock and hit him in the head. The suspect later admitted to getting into the altercation and was cited and released on his promise to appear.
Drugs
8 a.m., Aug. 12, 0-100 block of Bloom Lane
A deputy, attempting to serve a warrant, found a 36-year-old man allegedly in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The man was also allegedly in possession of a firearm though he was not allowed to have one. He was arrested and taken to San Mateo County jail.
7:23 p.m., Aug. 14, N. Cabrillo Highway and Terrace Avenue
A 27-year-old Lakeport woman and a 33-year-old Lakeport man were reportedly driving in possession of burglary tools, a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Both were cited and released on their promise to appear.
9:57 a.m., Aug. 18, Naomi Patridge Trail
A 58-year-old transient man was allegedly seen climbing a fence and trespassing. He reportedly threw drug paraphernalia into the bushes. He was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.
DUI
1:14 a.m., Aug. 14, Spinnaker Lane at Tiller Court
A 26-year-old Princeton man was reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol. The man was cited and released to a sobering station.
Misdemeanor warrant
8 a.m., Aug. 11, 0-100 block of Bloom Lane
A 47-year-old San Gregorio man was reportedly found to be wanted on a misdemeanor warrant out of San Mateo County. He was arrested and taken to San Mateo County jail.
10:43 p.m., Aug. 12, 0-100 block of N. Cabrillo Highway
A 31-year-old Pacifica man was reportedly found to be wanted on a misdemeanor warrant out of San Mateo County. He was cited and released on his promise to appear.
6:42 p.m., Aug. 16, 400 block of Casa Del Mar Drive
A 51-year-old Half Moon Bay man was reportedly wanted on a misdemeanor warrant out of San Mateo County. He was cited and released on his promise to appear.
10:57 p.m., Aug. 17, 300 block of Main Street
A 32-year-old La Honda man was reportedly found to be intoxicated and uncooperative. He was allegedly wanted on a misdemeanor warrant from Santa Clara County. Deputies say they also found a straw used to ingest a controlled substance. The man was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.
Noisy birds
6:30 p.m., Aug. 11, 200 block of San Mateo Road
Someone was cited after repeated warnings regarding noisy roosters. The case will be forwarded to the district attorney’s office.
Petty theft
5 p.m., Aug. 9, 100 block of N. Cabrillo Highway
Someone cut the bolt and stole a spare tire from underneath a pickup truck. They also took a vacuum cleaner that was in the bed of the truck. The loss was valued at $450.
Restraining order
7 a.m., Aug. 15, 1000 block of Main Street
A 57-year-old Half Moon Bay woman allegedly violated a restraining order when she entered a residence. She was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.
Stolen license plate
Aug. 4, 700 block of Toulouse Court
Someone stole a license plate from a vehicle, then attached another stolen license plate to the vehicle.
Suspended license
4:37 p.m., Aug. 18, Main Street at San Mateo Road
A 31-year-old San Francisco man was cited for reportedly driving with a suspended license.
Vandalism
10 p.m., Aug. 9, 500 block of Spruce Street
Someone scratched the passenger’s side of a vehicle from the front to the back.
4:30 p.m., Aug. 18, 12500 block of San Mateo Road
Someone damaged the locking mechanism on a vehicle’s door. The damage was estimated at $200.
Montara
Suspended license
5:46 a.m., Aug. 12, Montara State Beach
A 44-year-old Mountain View man was cited for reportedly driving with a suspended license.
Moss Beach
Assault
7:48 p.m., Aug. 16, 2300 block of Carlos Street
A 50-year-old Moss Beach woman reportedly attempted to push and spit on a man. The man signed a citizen’s arrest form. The woman reportedly struck a San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputy while being placed under arrest. She was taken to San Mateo County jail.
Misdemeanor warrant
6:47 p.m., Aug. 18, 100 block of Culebra Street
A 31-year-old Moss Beach woman was reportedly found to be wanted on a misdemeanor warrant out of San Mateo County. She was cited and released on her promise to appear.
Public intoxication
5:34 p.m., Aug. 16, 100 block of Beach Way
A 47-year-old Los Baños man was reportedly aggravated and loitering near a business. He was determined to be too drunk to care for himself and was arrested and transported to a sobering center.
Princeton
Misdemeanor warrant
3:16 p.m., Aug. 16, 200 block of Capistrano Road
A 24-year-old Half Moon Bay man was reportedly found and wanted on a misdemeanor warrant out of San Mateo County. He was cited and released on his promise to appear.
Suspended license
11:45 p.m., Aug. 11, Airport Street at Stanford Avenue
A 25-year-old Santa Barbara woman was reportedly driving with a suspended license due to a prior DUI conviction. She was cited and released.
Unincorporated
Crab violation
1:50 a.m., Aug. 10, 100 block of Tunitas Creek Road
A 57-year-old San Jose man was allegedly found to be in possession of Dungeness crab out of season. He was cited and released, and the case was forwarded to the district attorney.
9:33 p.m., Aug. 12, Tunitas Beach
A 22-year-old and a 26-year-old, both from Redwood City, were reportedly found to be in possession of Dungeness crab out of season. Both men were cited and released on their promise to appear.
11:22 p.m., Aug. 16, Tunitas Beach
Four men from the East Bay were cited for reportedly being on the beach after closing and possessing Dungeness crab out of season.
11:35 p.m., Aug. 17, Tunitas Beach
Four Redwood City residents, ages 31, 27, 20 and 19, were cited for reportedly being on the beach after closing and possessing Dungeness crab out of season.
Misdemeanor warrant
3:34 p.m., Aug. 14, 6000 block of Coast Highway
A 46-year-old San Francisco man was reportedly found to be driving with a suspended license and wanted on a misdemeanor warrant out of Madera County. He was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.
