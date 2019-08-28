El Granada
Drugs
10:32 p.m., Aug. 25, Avenue Granada at Paloma Avenue
A 29-year-old Pacifica man with a suspended license was reportedly found in possession of suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia. He was cited and released on his promise to appear.
Half Moon Bay
DUI
6:05 p.m., Aug. 24, N. Cabrillo Highway at Frenchmans Creek Road
A man was seen driving erratically at an unsafe speed, passing on the right and driving on the shoulder before then colliding with another vehicle. The 25-year-old Palo Alto driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and had a misdemeanor warrant at the time. He also reportedly had an open container of alcohol under the front passenger seat and gave a false ID to deputies. He was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail. The passenger, a 23-year-old Palo Alto man, was arrested for public intoxication and also transported to the jail.
Illegal possession of wildlife
12:26 a.m., Aug. 24, 100 block of San Mateo Road
A Sunnyvale man was found by law enforcement with a bucket containing a large amount of Dungeness crab. The man was cited and released for taking crab out of season.
Threats
8:32 p.m., Aug. 18, 600 block of Filbert Street
A woman reported that she received threatening text messages from a 54-year-old Half Moon Bay man over an altercation concerning ownership of a kitten. The man reportedly sent the victim a confrontational voicemail in which he said he intended to harm her. The man was located by law enforcement and arrested. During his arrest, he was allegedly found in possession of suspected methamphetamine. He was booked into San Mateo County jail.
Moss Beach
Drugs
7:08 p.m., Aug. 19, 0 block of Bernal Avenue
During a probation search of a 31-year-old Moss Beach man, deputies reportedly found him in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was cited and released on his promise to appear.
Princeton
Bone found
11:07 a.m., Aug. 22, 300 block of West Point Avenue
A deputy took a report of a found bone that may or may not be human. The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office collected the bone for further investigation.
Unincorporated
DUI
10: 28 p.m., Aug. 24, 0 block of Seacrest Court
A reckless driver was reported and a witness was able to obtain the license plate number. The 41-year-old San Mateo County driver was located at her residence. She reportedly appeared to be intoxicated and failed sobriety tests. She was arrested and transported to a sobering center.
Illegal possession of wildlife
12:20 a.m., Aug. 20, Tunitas Beach
Three people were found reportedly loitering at the beach after hours. The North Bay residents were allegedly in possession of Dungeness crab out of season. They were cited and released.
10:44 p.m., Aug 23, Tunitas Beach
Three people were found reportedly in possession of Dungeness crab out of season and on the beach after hours. All three were cited and released on their promise to appear.
10:14 p.m., Aug. 25, Tunitas Beach
Four people were contacted for loitering at the beach after hours. Three of them were found allegedly in possession of Dungeness crab out of season. All four of the people were cited and released on their promise to appear. Thirty-four crab were released back into the ocean.
11:15 p.m., Aug. 25, Tunitas Beach
Two people from Santa Cruz were found loitering at the beach after hours. They were found reportedly in possession of Dungeness crab out of season. They were cited and released on their promise to appear. Forty-seven crab were released back into the ocean.
Public Intoxication
11:34 p.m., Aug. 24, 6000 block of Cabrillo Highway
A 37-year-old Princeton man was found stumbling on the roadway near the Devil’s Slide tunnels, according to law enforcement. He was determined to be too intoxicated to care for himself and was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.
Vehicle burglary
11:35 a.m., Aug. 19, Tunitas Beach
A theft was reported when an unknown suspect smashed a window and took luggage, a small computer and clothing. The loss is estimated at $6,159.
2:20 p.m., Aug. 22, Highway 1 at La Honda Road
A theft was reported when an unknown suspect took backpacks, money and identification. The loss estimated at $1,047.
