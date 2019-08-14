El Granada
Stolen vehicle
12:26 p.m., Aug. 7, 600 block of Sonora Avenue
A 40-year-old Salinas man was reportedly driving a stolen vehicle out of Sand City. The man was also allegedly wanted on a misdemeanor warrant issued by the BART Police Department. He was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.
Half Moon Bay
Drugs
10:19 p.m., Aug. 4, 300 block of N. Cabrillo Highway
A 56-year-old Vallejo woman was reportedly found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia at a traffic stop. She was cited and released on her promise to appear.
10:58 a.m., Aug. 7, 0-100 block of San Mateo Road
A 43-year-old Half Moon Bay man was reportedly trespassing on private property. He was also allegedly in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The man was cited and released on his promise to appear.
2:53 a.m., Aug. 9, 100 block of San Mateo Road
A 30-year-old Santa Cruz man was reportedly found in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was cited and released, and the case was forwarded to the district attorney.
False information
7:50 p.m. Aug. 9, 500 block of Kelly Avenue
A 27-yeard-old Stockton woman reportedly provided false information about her identity to San Mateo County deputies, who contacted her after a loitering report. The woman was cited and released on her promise to appear.
Grand theft
9:30 p.m., Aug. 6, 0-100 block of Ventura Street
Someone stole tools from an unlocked vehicle. The loss was estimated at $2,100.
10:23 a.m., Aug. 7, 100 block of Main Street
Dustin Leslie, a 42-year-old Princeton man, was reportedly making purchases at a retail store using someone else’s account in July and August. Deputies confirmed $1,121.67 in fraudulent purchases. Leslie was arrested after reportedly attempting to make a final purchase on Aug. 8.
Petty theft
7 p.m., Aug. 5, 100 block of Valencia Avenue
Someone stole a backpack from an unlocked vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence. The loss was valued at approximately $50.
2:30 a.m., Aug. 9, Jenna Lane at Willow Avenue
Someone tampered with the hood of a green Nissan SUV between July 26 and Aug. 9. The suspect cut the cable to the hood of the car and stole the battery. The loss was valued at approximately $140.
Vehicle burglary
5:30 p.m., Aug. 6, 700 block of Grandview Boulevard
Someone took a wallet containing $100 in cash from a vehicle. The total loss was estimated at $200.
Miramar
Public intoxication
8:05 p.m., Aug. 5, 100 block of Magellan Avenue
A 40-year-old Sunnyvale man, a 35-year-old North Highlands man and a 35-year-old Redwood City man were reportedly fighting. They were reportedly too drunk to care for themselves and were arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail to be released when sober.
Moss Beach
Petty theft
6:45 p.m., Aug. 6, 800 block of Etheldore Street
Someone took a purse and other items from an unlocked car. The loss was estimated at $170.
Princeton
Misdemeanor warrant
10:46 p.m., Aug. 8, Columbia Street at Harvard Avenue
A 32-year-old East Palo Alto man was cited for reportedly driving with a suspended license. Following a records check, the passenger, a 55-year-old East Palo Alto man, was reportedly found to be wanted on two misdemeanor arrest warrants. The man was transported to Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City.
Trespass
9:56 a.m., Aug. 7, 100 block of Stanford Avenue
A 35-year-old El Granada woman was reportedly found sleeping in a storage facility. The property owner wanted to press charges and the woman was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.
Unincorporated
Misdemeanor warrant
6:40 p.m., Aug. 8, 2300 block of San Carlos Street
A 72-year-old Half Moon Bay man was reportedly found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The man was issued a citation and released.
Vehicle burglary
2:50 p.m., Aug. 5, Devil’s Slide
Someone smashed a vehicle window and took a purse and a backpack. The victim received a notification of two transactions at a retail store, totaling nearly $4,000, and froze her bank accounts. A citizen reported finding luggage nearby related to a different burglary. Deputies searched the area and found the reportedly stolen purse and backpack, but credit cards and $200 in cash remained missing.
5:55 p.m., Aug. 6, Tunitas Beach
Someone smashed a vehicle window and took a suitcase, purse, laptop and other personal property. The loss was valued at $4,471.
