Half Moon Bay
Drugs
9:20 p.m., July 29, Highway 1 at Poplar Street
Deputies stopped a speeding car and found the passenger in possession of medication for which she had no prescription. Both were cited and released.
Public intoxication
10:40 p.m., July 29, 100 block of Maidenhair Walk Lane
Deputies checked on the welfare of a 42-year-old Montara woman. She was deemed too intoxicated to care for herself and taken to county jail.
Vandalism
3:50 p.m., July 31, 100 block San Mateo Road
A man did $400 damage to another’s vehicle during a road rage incident in the parking lot. Nobody was injured and there were no leads, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Weapons possession
11:40 p.m., July 31, 100 block of San Mateo Road
Deputies were called to a convenience store, where an allegedly intoxicated man was attempting to purchase alcohol. The man in the store was charged with public intoxication and carrying a loaded firearm in a public place. His passenger, 24-year-old Daniel Romero Velasquez, of Half Moon Bay, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a loaded firearm and violation of parole.
Princeton
Drugs
10:30 p.m., July 27, Johnson Pier
A 46-year-old La Honda woman initially refused to leave the parking lot and was subsequently arrested for public intoxication.
Unincorporated San Mateo County
ID theft
11:30 a.m., July 29, 100 block of Skyline Boulevard
Someone attempted to open a financial account using another’s identification. There was not loss reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.