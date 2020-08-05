  1. Home
Half Moon Bay

Drugs

9:20 p.m., July 29, Highway 1 at Poplar Street

Deputies stopped a speeding car and found the passenger in possession of medication for which she had no prescription. Both were cited and released.

Public intoxication

10:40 p.m., July 29, 100 block of Maidenhair Walk Lane

Deputies checked on the welfare of a 42-year-old Montara woman. She was deemed too intoxicated to care for herself and taken to county jail.

Vandalism

3:50 p.m., July 31, 100 block San Mateo Road

A man did $400 damage to another’s vehicle during a road rage incident in the parking lot. Nobody was injured and there were no leads, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Weapons possession

11:40 p.m., July 31, 100 block of San Mateo Road

Deputies were called to a convenience store, where an allegedly intoxicated man was attempting to purchase alcohol. The man in the store was charged with public intoxication and carrying a loaded firearm in a public place. His passenger, 24-year-old Daniel Romero Velasquez, of Half Moon Bay, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a loaded firearm and violation of parole.

Princeton

Drugs

10:30 p.m., July 27, Johnson Pier

A 46-year-old La Honda woman initially refused to leave the parking lot and was subsequently arrested for public intoxication.

Unincorporated San Mateo County

ID theft

11:30 a.m., July 29, 100 block of Skyline Boulevard

Someone attempted to open a financial account using another’s identification. There was not loss reported.

