El Granada
Public intoxication
7:18 p.m., Aug. 1, 4000 block N. Cabrillo Highway
A 34-year-old El Granada man was found lying on rocks near the beach. He was placed under arrest and taken to First Chance for release when sober.
Half Moon Bay
Crash
3:25 p.m., Aug. 6, Frenchmans Creek Road
Deputies responded to a traffic collision with minor injuries.
Drugs
6:29 p.m., Aug. 6, 500 block of Kelly Avenue
Deputies contacted a 44-year-old Half Moon Bay man they knew to be on probation. They searched him and found suspected narcotics and paraphernalia. He was cited and released.
Stolen vehicle
10:29 p.m., Aug. 4, 100 block of San Mateo Road
A stolen vehicle from San Francisco was recovered.
Theft
5:30 a.m., Aug. 3, 300 block of Belleville Blvd.
A man was seen stealing a catalytic converter from a parked van. The crime was captured on surveillance video, but there are no leads.
Warrant
10:01 a.m., Aug. 4, Highway 1 and Main Street
A 29-year-old man from San Jose was stopped for a traffic violation. Deputies learned there was a misdemeanor warrant for him. He was issued a citation and released.
Montara
Suspicious incident
2:48 a.m., Aug. 6, 300 block of 11th Street
Belmont police found a car registered to a Montara man and thought it might be stolen. Deputies ran the plates and subsequently learned the owner had died and that his wife gave the car away without completing the release of liability paperwork.
