El Granada
Traffic violations
1:56 p.m., Aug. 10, Carmel Avenue at Valencia Avenue
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies cited a 46-year-old Half Moon Bay man who admitted to having false registration tabs on his license plate. He was also found to be unlicensed. He was cited and released.
Half Moon Bay
Drugs
1:20 a.m., Aug. 12, Second Avenue and Myrtle Street
Deputies contacted a 45-year-old El Granada resident. A search revealed suspected controlled substances and drug paraphernalia. He was cited and released.
12:09 p.m., 300 block of Purissima Street
A property owner believed a previous tenant used his residence to grow marijuana. The property owner would not provide information on the past tenant, so a report was taken for posterity.
Graffiti
5:27 p.m., Aug. 12, Poplar Street
Someone painted inappropriate language on the highway. Caltrans was notified. There are no suspects.
Public intoxication
9:54 p.m., Aug. 12, 100 block of San Mateo Road
Deputies contacted a 58-year-old transient who was showing signs of being drunk. They determined the man was unable to care for himself and he was taken to county jail to be released when sober.
Traffic violations
8:06 p.m., Aug. 11, 300 block of N. Cabrillo Highway
A man was stopped for a traffic violation and deputies subsequently learned the 48-year-old driver from Redwood City was driving on a suspended license and with false registration tabs. He was cited and released.
