Half Moon Bay
Drugs
8:55 p.m., Aug. 4, 100 block Naomi Patridge Trail
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of stolen property at a homeless encampment underneath Highway 1 at Pilarcitos Creek. While there, the deputies stopped two subjects and arrested one woman who they said had two opium pipes, 15.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a BB gun, and stolen property. The other subject was cited and released on promise to appear.
8:04 p.m., Aug. 5, 100 block Frenchmans Creek Road at N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and cited a man who they said had psychedelic mushrooms in his possession.
7:18 p.m., Aug. 8, 700 block Third Avenue
Deputies responded to a report of attempted theft and found two subjects on a trail near the scene, one matching the description given by the reporting party. One male subject fled from deputies on foot after being told to stop. Deputies located the man running on a side street and detained him. After searching him, deputies said they found counterfeit money, a stolen access card, narcotics and drug paraphernalia.
Disorderly conduct
6:46 p.m., Aug. 7, 100 block Poplar Street
Deputies arrested a man who they said was intoxicated at the beach and trying to fight passersby. The man was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility to be released when sober.
Robbery
1:34 p.m., Aug. 6, 500 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies arrested a transient man after he assaulted and stole a backpack from another transient. The assault happened in front of deputies on the scene. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Suspended license
12:59 a.m., Aug. 9, 300 Block of N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and cited a female driver who had a suspended driver’s license with a prior drunken driving conviction. The woman was released from the scene on promise to appear.
Theft
Aug. 10 400 Block of Kelly Avenue
Sometime between Aug. 5 and Aug. 10, someone stole a battery from a Cabrillo Unified School District bus valued at $800.
Trespassing
2:40 p.m., Aug. 4, 100 block Stone Pine Road
Deputies stopped and arrested a subject for trespassing and later connected the person to a separate commercial burglary case.
Vandalism
4 p.m., Aug. 9, Church Street at Kelly Avenue
Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at Cunha Intermediate School and arrested a man for vandalizing school property. The damage was estimated to be $300. The man was transported to Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
Warrant
7 p.m., Aug. 8, 500 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an outstanding warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. The man was released on promise to appear.
3:15 a.m., Aug. 10, 100 block S. Cabrillo Highway at Van Ness Avenue
Deputies stopped and cited a man with an outstanding warrant from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. The man was released on promise to appear.
Miramar
Warrant
5:39 p.m., Aug. 6, 100 block Medio Avenue at Mirada Road
Deputies stopped and arrested Michael Banister, a 36-year-old El Granada resident, who had an active felony warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office for possessing a controlled substance. He was transported to Maguire Correctional Facility but he was rejected due to a medical condition and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.
Pescadero
Burglary
4:25 p.m. Aug. 4, 200 block Pigeon Point Road
Sometime between 4 p.m. and 4:25 p.m., someone broke into a locked rental vehicle and stole two bags containing electronics and miscellaneous personal property. The owner estimated the loss to be $2,551.
Aug. 5, 500 block Madrone Avenue
Sometime between June 18 and Aug. 5, someone broke into a residence by removing a sliding door and stole $600 worth of miscellaneous household items.
Princeton
Drunken driving
2:50 a.m., Aug. 8, 100 block Cabrillo Highway at Capistrano Road
Deputies stopped and arrested a male driver who they said was drunk. The man was taken to First Chance to be released when sober.
Unincorporated
Burglary
4 p.m., Aug. 4, 18500 block S. Cabrillo Highway
Sometime between 3:15 and 4 p.m., someone broke into a vehicle and stole a credit card. The owner estimated the loss to be $1,185.
