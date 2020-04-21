El Granada
Burglary
5:25 p.m., April 17, 200 block of Royal Palm Avenue
An unknown suspect entered an unlocked garage and stole jewelry and other personal items for an estimated loss of $1,150.
Theft
8 p.m., April 12, Avenue Balboa at Columbus Street
An unknown suspect took a bicycle from an open carport. The bicycle was valued at $500 and was later found and returned to the victim.
Half Moon Bay
Assault
4:17 p.m., April 16, 300 block of Kelly Avenue
A 42-year-old Half Moon Bay man reportedly struck a woman with a small metal table and punched her in the face. Medical personnel responded and treated the woman for her injuries. The suspect, Frank Andreotti, was arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail.
Identity theft
2:20 p.m., 400 block of Kehoe Avenue
An unknown suspect used a victim’s personal information and attempted to open two lines of credit. One line of credit was for approximately $10,000. There are no leads on this case.
Moss Beach
Drugs
4:10 p.m., April 15, 2000 block of Vallemar Street
A 19-year-old San Francisco man reportedly was in possession of a controlled substance. He was cited and released.
Princeton
Disobeying court order
7:15 p.m., April 12, 200 block of Princeton Avenue
A 48-year-old Princeton man reportedly was causing a disturbance and violating a court order. He was cited and released on his promise to appear.
Unincorporated
Vehicle burglary
4:40 p.m., April 13, 12300 block of San Mateo Road
An unknown suspect broke into a vehicle at a horse ranch and stole a purse and credit cards that were later used in stores in San Bruno, Millbrae and South San Francisco.
