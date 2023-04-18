El Granada
Drunken driving
12:44 a.m., April 6, Francisco Street at Santa Maria Avenue
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped and arrested a driver they said was drunk. The driver was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Suspended license
12:26 a.m., April 8, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway at Coronado Street
Deputies stopped and cited a driver they said had a suspended license. The driver was released on promise to appear.
Half Moon Bay
Concealed dagger
4:20 p.m., April 5, no location given
Deputies stopped and arrested a juvenile they said had a machete. The juvenile was booked in the San Mateo County Youth Services Center without incident.
Drunken driving
2:35 a.m., April 6, S. Cabrillo Highway at Poplar Street
Deputies stopped and arrested a male driver they said was drunk. The man was transported to First Chance to be released when sober.
Suspended license
6:45 p.m., April 5, 100 block S. Cabrillo Highway at Kelly Avenue
Deputies stopped and cited a driver they said had a suspended license. The driver was released on promise to appear.
Warrant
10:08 a.m., April 10, 100 block Van Ness Avenue at Highway 1
Deputies stopped and arrested a man who had an outstanding warrant from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and admitted to having methamphetamine on him. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
12:32 a.m., April 12, 500 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies stopped and cited a female driver who had an active misdemeanor bench warrant for her arrest out of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.
Moss Beach
Burglary
8:05 a.m., April 10, 700 block Lancaster Boulevard
Sometime between April 2 and April 8, someone broke into a home and stole $2,500 worth of items.
Unincorporated
Drunken driving
7:23 p.m., April 9, 100 block Acacia Street at Franklin Street
Deputies stopped and arrested a male driver who they said was drunk and did not have his required ignition interlock device installed. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Unsafe driving
7:43 p.m., April 6, S. Cabrillo Highway at Stage Road
Deputies stopped and arrested a male driver they said did not stop for them initially. They eventually required spike strips to stop. They said the man showed symptoms of being under the influence of marijuana and failed sobriety tests. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
