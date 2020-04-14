  1. Home
El Granada

DUI

8:41 p.m., April 6, Avenue Balboa at Valencia Avenue

A 28-year-old El Granada woman reportedly was driving under the influence. She was cited and released to a sobering center.

Half Moon Bay

Shoplifting

5:20 p.m., April 6, 100 block of Main Street

A 32-year-old El Granada man reportedly stole from a hardware store. When deputies located the man he fled the scene in his vehicle, but law enforcement did not chase him. A short time later, the man’s vehicle was located and he was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.

Pescadero

Firearms

2:45 p.m., April 7, 500 block of Wurr Road

A person was allegedly firing a gun on a walking trail in a residential neighborhood. No injuries were reported and no prosecution was requested from the reporting party.

San Gregorio

Grand theft

12 p.m., April 9, 1900 block of Bear Gulch West Road

An unknown suspect stole a pressure washer and drill from an unlocked workshop. The loss is estimated at $1,165.

