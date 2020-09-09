Half Moon Bay
Disobey court order
12:05 p.m., Aug. 21, 300 block of St. Andrews Lane
A victim reported that someone under a restraining order taunted him in the street in front of his home. The case was forwarded to the district attorney.
Harassment
Aug. 26, 500 block Silver Avenue
A homeowner reported a series of annoying calls.
Theft
8:35 a.m., Aug. 20, Magnolia Street and Railroad Avenue
Someone reported found property. It turns out the property had been reported stolen a day earlier. There are no leads.
Vandalism
7 p.m., Aug. 20, 500 block Dolores Ave.
Someone used gravel and paint to vandalize a car.
Vehicle burglary
4 p.m., Aug. 24, Surfer’s Beach
Someone smashed a car window to steal a backpack. The total loss was estimated at $1,700.
Montara
Resisting arrest
6:27 a.m., Aug. 21, 300 block of 7th St.
A 42-year-old Montara woman was booked into county jail and charged with resisting arrest, failing to obey a court order, and drug crimes after deputies responded to a restraining order violation. The suspect fled but was later arrested.
Princeton
Theft
6:30 a.m., Aug. 22, Princeton Avenue
Someone stole a license plate from a parked car.
Unincorporated
DUI
7:37 a.m., Highway 1
A 68-year-old Pacific Grove man was found asleep in his car in the middle of the roadway. He was taken to jail.
