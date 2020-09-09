  1. Home
Half Moon Bay

Disobey court order

12:05 p.m., Aug. 21, 300 block of St. Andrews Lane

A victim reported that someone under a restraining order taunted him in the street in front of his home. The case was forwarded to the district attorney.

Harassment

Aug. 26, 500 block Silver Avenue

A homeowner reported a series of annoying calls.

Theft

8:35 a.m., Aug. 20, Magnolia Street and Railroad Avenue

Someone reported found property. It turns out the property had been reported stolen a day earlier. There are no leads.

Vandalism

7 p.m., Aug. 20, 500 block Dolores Ave.

Someone used gravel and paint to vandalize a car.

Vehicle burglary

4 p.m., Aug. 24, Surfer’s Beach

Someone smashed a car window to steal a backpack. The total loss was estimated at $1,700.

Montara

Resisting arrest

6:27 a.m., Aug. 21, 300 block of 7th St.

A 42-year-old Montara woman was booked into county jail and charged with resisting arrest, failing to obey a court order, and drug crimes after deputies responded to a restraining order violation. The suspect fled but was later arrested.

Princeton

Theft

6:30 a.m., Aug. 22, Princeton Avenue

Someone stole a license plate from a parked car.

Unincorporated

DUI

7:37 a.m., Highway 1

A 68-year-old Pacific Grove man was found asleep in his car in the middle of the roadway. He was taken to jail.

 

