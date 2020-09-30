El Granada
Missing person
6 p.m., Sept. 20, 500 block of Palma St.
A juvenile ran away from home after an argument with her parents. She returned shortly thereafter.
Half Moon Bay
Drugs
9:10 p.m., Sept. 19, 100 block of N. Cabrillo Highway
A 30-year-old Half Moon Bay resident was found wanted on a pair of misdemeanor warrants. Deputies say he also had methamphetamine. He was cited and released.
9:13 p.m., Sept. 20, 100 block of Miramontes Point Road
Deputies responded to a hotel to assist medical personnel with a combative person. Ultimately, the 24-year-old did not require medical attention and he was arrested for obstruction and public intoxication.
12:15 a.m., Sept. 25, 300 block N. Cabrillo Highway
A 58-year-old man from Stockton was cited and released after deputies say they found him with methamphetamine, several debit cards that didn’t belong to him and Dungeness crab out of season.
DUI
11:30 p.m. Sept. 19, Digges Canyon Road
A caller complained about a possibly drunken driver. Deputies say he appeared intoxicated and the 29-year-old San Carlos resident was taken to jail.
Fraud
Sept. 20, 100 Miramontes Point Road
A victim said they were swindled out of $3,000 from a thief using a phone app. The suspect was identified but not located.
Missing juvenile
12:25 a.m., Sept. 18, 800 block of N. Cabrillo Highway
Someone reported their child snuck out at night. Over the course of the investigation, the juvenile returned.
Poaching
11:01 p.m., Sept. 21, Main Street
Four South Bay men were stopped for a traffic violation and found to have taken Dungeness crab out of season. They were cited and released.
Vandalism
5:30 p.m., Sept. 20, 500 block of Main St.
Someone slashed the tires and interior of a car in a public parking lot. A person of interest was named, but that person denied involvement.
3:06 a.m., Sept. 24, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
A rock thrown through a business window caused $400 damage.
5:29 a.m., Sept. 24, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Someone threw a rock through a business window.
Montara
Drugs
6:51 p.m., Sept. 19, Montara State Beach
A 22-year-old Montara resident was determined to be drunk in public and arrested.
Warrant
6:05 p.m., Sept. 19, 300 block of 11th St.
A 42-year-old Montara resident was cited and released when it was determined she was wanted on a warrant from Healdsburg.
Moss Beach
Stalking
5:25 p.m., 100 block of Culebra St. A woman said a man was stalking her. Deputies were following up on the allegations.
Pescadero
Stolen vehicle
11:20 p.m., Sept. 20, Pigeon Point Road
A 49-year-old Pescadero
woman was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle. Due to COVID-19 jail restrictions, she was cited and released.
1:02 a.m., Sept. 24, Pigeon Point Road
Deputies contacted a man and a woman from Ukiah who were sitting in their car in a no-parking zone. One reportedly had a warrant out of Sonoma County and deputies say they found narcotics and an illegal switchblade knife in the car. Marley James Walrath, 38, was taken to jail on the felony warrant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.