Half Moon Bay
Public intoxication
3:30 p.m., Sept. 29, N.
Cabrillo Highway at Capistrano Road
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies booked a woman into jail for being too intoxicated to care for herself. She was released when sober.
Suspended license
6:04 p.m., Sept. 28, Surfer’s Beach
A man caught for driving with a suspended license was cited and released.
10:21 p.m., Sept. 29, N.
Cabrillo Highway at Coronado Street
A woman stopped by deputies was found to be driving with a suspended driver’s license and without insurance. She was cited and released.
10:40 p.m., Sept. 30, 500 block Kelly Avenue
A Half Moon Bay resident was cited for driving with a suspended license and ultimately released.
Under influence
5:33 p.m., Sept. 30, S. Cabrillo Highway at Fairway Drive
Deputies stopped a woman riding her bike along Highway 1 because they say she appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. She was arrested and booked in county jail.
Vandalism
9:35 a.m., Sept. 28, 600 block Spindrift Way
An online report of vandalism was submitted to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
7:05 p.m., Sept. 29, 200 block Main Street
Someone vandalized a pot and was determined by deputies to be under the influence of alcohol. The individual was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County jail.
Warrant
12:01 a.m., Sept. 28, 500 block San Mateo Road
A Gerald Nathaniel Chandler, 54, gave false identification to a deputy during a traffic stop. He was also found to have drug paraphernalia and to be driving without a license, authorities say. The man was on probation and had a felony warrant with the Monterey County Sheriff’s office. He was arrested and booked in San Mateo County jail.
11:15 a.m., Oct. 1, Dwight Avenue at Grandview Boulevard
Deputies contacted a man with an outstanding arrest warrant. He was cited and released on a promise to appear in court.
La Honda
Paraphernalia
11:45 a.m., Sept. 28,
Pescadero Creek Road at Redwood Drive
A woman reported to be in an argument with another person was found by deputies to have an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and in possession of drug paraphernalia. She was cited and released on a promise to appear in court.
Pescadero
Battery
8 p.m., Sept. 24, 100 block Rourke Road
A man told deputies he was assaulted by his roommate. He did not have any visible injuries or complaints of pain. Deputies filed the report.
Warrant
9:33 p.m., Oct. 1, Cabrillo Highway at Pescadero Creek Road
Deputies contacted someone with an outstanding warrant in Amador County. The person was released on the promise to appear in court.
Unincorporated
Violation of parole
6:26 p.m., Sept. 30, 200 block Pigeon Point Road
A Santa Rosa resident was arrested for violating parole and ultimately booked into San Mateo County jail.
