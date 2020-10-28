  1. Home
Half Moon Bay

Burglary

1:30 a.m., Oct. 21, 4100 block N. Cabrillo Highway

A vehicle burglary resulted in the loss of $200 worth of items.

1:30 a.m. Oct. 21, 4100 block N. Cabrillo Highway

About $120 worth of things were stolen in a vehicle burglary.

6:05 a.m., Oct. 21, 2900 block N. Cabrillo Highway

A vehicle was broken into and the owner said $1,616 worth of personal items were stolen overnight.

Drugs

7:53 a.m., Oct. 19, 400 block of Filbert St.

San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a probation search and found a 58-year-old Half Moon Bay man in possession of suspected drug paraphernalia and a small quantity of suspected methamphetamine. He was cited and released on his promise to appear in court.

Public intoxication

10:30 p.m., Oct. 21, 300 block N. Cabrillo Highway

Deputies made contact with a man who they say was drunk and unable to care for himself. He was taken to jail to be released when sober.

Montara

DUI

9:59 p.m., Oct. 19, 5900 Cabrillo Highway

Deputies contacted a woman after a vehicle accident. They said the woman appeared to be under the influence, so they turned her over to the California Highway Patrol for investigation.

Princeton

Weapons

11:03 a.m., Oct. 21, Stanford Avenue at Yale Avenue

A 54-year-old Santa Barbara man was cited after a traffic stop revealed a suspended license and a concealed fixed-blade knife. He was released on his promise to appear in court.

