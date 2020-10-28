Half Moon Bay
Burglary
1:30 a.m., Oct. 21, 4100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
A vehicle burglary resulted in the loss of $200 worth of items.
1:30 a.m. Oct. 21, 4100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
About $120 worth of things were stolen in a vehicle burglary.
6:05 a.m., Oct. 21, 2900 block N. Cabrillo Highway
A vehicle was broken into and the owner said $1,616 worth of personal items were stolen overnight.
Drugs
7:53 a.m., Oct. 19, 400 block of Filbert St.
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a probation search and found a 58-year-old Half Moon Bay man in possession of suspected drug paraphernalia and a small quantity of suspected methamphetamine. He was cited and released on his promise to appear in court.
Public intoxication
10:30 p.m., Oct. 21, 300 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies made contact with a man who they say was drunk and unable to care for himself. He was taken to jail to be released when sober.
Montara
DUI
9:59 p.m., Oct. 19, 5900 Cabrillo Highway
Deputies contacted a woman after a vehicle accident. They said the woman appeared to be under the influence, so they turned her over to the California Highway Patrol for investigation.
Princeton
Weapons
11:03 a.m., Oct. 21, Stanford Avenue at Yale Avenue
A 54-year-old Santa Barbara man was cited after a traffic stop revealed a suspended license and a concealed fixed-blade knife. He was released on his promise to appear in court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.