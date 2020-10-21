El Granada
Public intoxication
11:49 p.m., Oct. 13, Sonora Avenue at Vallejo Street
Responding to a call for service, San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies found a man exhibiting signs of being under the influence and unable to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the San Mateo County jail and was released when sober.
Half Moon Bay
Drug paraphernalia
10:13 a.m., Oct. 13, Main Street at Stone Pine Road
A 45-year-old Half Moon Bay resident was cited for possessing drug paraphernalia.
Missing adult
10:00 a.m., Oct. 3, 200 block Filbert Street
A landlord reported that a male tenant was missing. A report was entered into the Missing Person System.
No license
4:34 p.m., Oct. 13, N. Cabrillo Highway at Grandview Boulevard
Two 19-year-olds were stopped. The driver was cited for driving without a license. The passenger was cited for possessing alcohol. The case has been referred to the San Mateo County district attorney’s office.
Poaching
2:41 a.m., Oct. 10, Main Street at San Mateo Road
Deputies stopped a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road. A 21-year-old passenger told deputies that a Dungeness crab he caught from a state beach that morning was in the car’s trunk. He was issued a criminal citation and released.
Public intoxication
10:02 p.m., Oct. 14, 400 block Central Avenue
Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence, where a man was found to be intoxicated. He was arrested then transported to the county jail to be released when sober.
Suspicious circumstances
5:28 a.m., Oct. 11, 300 block Grand Boulevard
A home owner’s security camera captured an unknown person walking up the owner’s driveway with a flashlight and looking into a parked vehicle.
Moss Beach
DUI
6:43 p.m., Oct. 14, 900 block Sonora Avenue
A man exhibiting signs of being under the influence of alcohol was reported by a witness as operating a motor vehicle. The case was turned over to the California Highway Patrol. He was arrested.
