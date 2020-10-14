El Granada
DUI
4:56 p.m., Oct. 7, 200 block The Alameda
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies located someone who fled the scene of a vehicle accident. The California Highway Patrol arrested the suspect for driving under the influence.
Tamper with vehicle
10:55 a.m., Oct. 7, 500 block Avenue Alhambra
A motorcycle’s license plate was stolen and was entered into the stolen vehicle system. There were no leads.
Half Moon Bay
Court order
5:47 p.m., Oct. 5, 100 block S. Cabrillo Highway
Someone violated their restraining order. The incident will be reviewed by the San Mateo County district attorney’s office.
Suspended license
11:25 p.m., Oct. 5, Alsace
Lorraine at Kelly Avenue
During a traffic stop, deputies found a man driving with a suspended license. He was cited and released. The case was sent to the district attorney for prosecution.
Violation of parole
7:51 a.m., Oct. 7, 2nd Avenue at Poplar Street
Deputies stopped the driver of a vehicle, Enrique Guerrero, 48, of Modesto, during a traffic stop. Guerrero initially provided false identification but was later identified as having an active felony warrant with Stanislaus County, an active misdemeanor warrant with the San Mateo Police Department and a suspended driver’s license. The passenger was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia during a search. Both Guerrero and his passenger were arrested and booked into county jail.
Montara
Graffiti
8:50 a.m., Oct. 6, Elm Street at George Street
Deputies discovered 29 stop signs were vandalized with red spray paint in the area. A suspect has not been identified.
Petty theft
1 p.m., Sept. 29, 8400 block Cabrillo Highway
Unknown suspects entered an unlocked vehicle and stole $919.61 worth of money and other items.
7:47 a.m., Oct. 5, 8400 block Cabrillo Highway
Unknown suspects shoplifted lottery scratcher tickets from a business then fled in a burgundy four-door vehicle. The incident was captured by a surveillance camera.
Moss Beach
Drugs
1:35 a.m., Oct. 6, 100 block Derecho Street
A 24-year-old man was reported to be causing a disturbance. Deputies found him to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Deputies found what they suspect to be fentanyl during a consent search. The man evaluated and was booked into county jail.
Pescadero
Drugs
9:55 a.m., Oct. 7, 4900 block Stage Road
Deputies cited two individuals sleeping in a parked vehicle. One was found to have an active misdemeanor warrant with San Luis Obispo County. The other was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Both were cited and released.
Expired registration
8:50 a.m., Oct. 3, 2020, 300 block Pigeon Point Road
Deputies towed a vehicle with expired registration following a report that it appeared to be abandoned.
Missing juvenile
8:00 p.m., Oct. 3, 600 block North Street
A juvenile who voluntarily ran away from home was entered into the missing persons system.
Princeton
Outside assist
6:34 p.m., Oct. 6, California Avenue at Harvard Avenue
Deputies assisted the California Highway Patrol in arresting a driver following a traffic enforcement stop. The vehicle was towed.
