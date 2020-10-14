  1. Home
El Granada

DUI

4:56 p.m., Oct. 7, 200 block The Alameda

San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies located someone who fled the scene of a vehicle accident. The California Highway Patrol arrested the suspect for driving under the influence.

Tamper with vehicle

10:55 a.m., Oct. 7, 500 block Avenue Alhambra

A motorcycle’s license plate was stolen and was entered into the stolen vehicle system. There were no leads.

Half Moon Bay

Court order

5:47 p.m., Oct. 5, 100 block S. Cabrillo Highway

Someone violated their restraining order. The incident will be reviewed by the San Mateo County district attorney’s office.

Suspended license

11:25 p.m., Oct. 5, Alsace

Lorraine at Kelly Avenue

During a traffic stop, deputies found a man driving with a suspended license. He was cited and released. The case was sent to the district attorney for prosecution.

Violation of parole

7:51 a.m., Oct. 7, 2nd Avenue at Poplar Street

Deputies stopped the driver of a vehicle, Enrique Guerrero, 48, of Modesto, during a traffic stop. Guerrero initially provided false identification but was later identified as having an active felony warrant with Stanislaus County, an active misdemeanor warrant with the San Mateo Police Department and a suspended driver’s license. The passenger was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia during a search. Both Guerrero and his passenger were arrested and booked into county jail.

Montara

Graffiti

8:50 a.m., Oct. 6, Elm Street at George Street

Deputies discovered 29 stop signs were vandalized with red spray paint in the area. A suspect has not been identified.

Petty theft

1 p.m., Sept. 29, 8400 block Cabrillo Highway

Unknown suspects entered an unlocked vehicle and stole $919.61 worth of money and other items.

7:47 a.m., Oct. 5, 8400 block Cabrillo Highway

Unknown suspects shoplifted lottery scratcher tickets from a business then fled in a burgundy four-door vehicle. The incident was captured by a surveillance camera.

Moss Beach

Drugs

1:35 a.m., Oct. 6, 100 block Derecho Street

A 24-year-old man was reported to be causing a disturbance. Deputies found him to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Deputies found what they suspect to be fentanyl during a consent search. The man evaluated and was booked into county jail.

Pescadero

Drugs

9:55 a.m., Oct. 7, 4900 block Stage Road

Deputies cited two individuals sleeping in a parked vehicle. One was found to have an active misdemeanor warrant with San Luis Obispo County. The other was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Both were cited and released.

Expired registration

8:50 a.m., Oct. 3, 2020, 300 block Pigeon Point Road

Deputies towed a vehicle with expired registration following a report that it appeared to be abandoned.

Missing juvenile

8:00 p.m., Oct. 3, 600 block North Street

A juvenile who voluntarily ran away from home was entered into the missing persons system.

Princeton

Outside assist

6:34 p.m., Oct. 6, California Avenue at Harvard Avenue

Deputies assisted the California Highway Patrol in arresting a driver following a traffic enforcement stop. The vehicle was towed.

