El Granada

Missing person

9:45 p.m., Oct. 24, 500 block Palma Street

A juvenile voluntarily ran away from home. She was registered as a missing person.

Half Moon Bay

Burglary

Oct. 20, 0 to 100 block Ocean View Avenue

A suspect accessed a home’s detached locked shed and stole about $1,790 worth of items, including a tent, hand saws and CDs. There are no leads.

1:30 a.m., Oct. 21, 2900 block N. Cabrillo Highway

An unknown suspect stole a $750 scientific instrument.

Oct. 30, 400 block Wavecrest Road

An unknown suspect broke into a locked storage unit. It is unknown if anything was stolen.

Drugs

7:30 p.m., Oct. 29, Cypress

Avenue at Pilarcitos Avenue

A man was arrested for possessing methamphetamine. He was cited and released.

8:45 p.m., Oct. 30, 200 block Main Street

A subject was found in a parking lot to have an outstanding warrant out of San Jose. During a search of her car, deputies found methamphetamine pipes and a controlled substance. She was cited and released.

Grand theft

5:08 p.m., Oct. 21, 200 block Granelli Avenue

An unknown subject stole the catalytic converter from the victim’s vehicle. There are no leads.

ID theft

4:29 p.m., Aug. 3, 500 block Grove Street

An unknown suspect accessed a senior citizen’s state disability account and changed the address to receive payments. The victim discovered the fraud and notified the state and her banks.

Oct. 2, 600 block Poplar Street

An unknown suspect applied four times for unemployment using a victim’s name without authorization. All attempts failed and no money was lost. There are no leads.

Public intoxication

11:13 p.m., Oct. 23, Poplar Street at Railroad Avenue

Deputies arrested a man who got into a physical altercation with another family member. He fled the scene and reportedly exhibited signs of intoxication when deputies located him. He was booked in county jail then later released. The victim did not bring charges against the suspect for battery or assault.

10:20 p.m., Oct. 30, 600 block Filbert Street

During a call for service, deputies found a subject displaying signs of alcohol intoxication and was unable to care for himself. He was transported to the county jail and released when sober.

Stolen vehicle

2:00 a.m., Oct. 23, 800 block Main Street

An unknown suspect stole a vehicle that was found to be parked on the street.

La Honda

Laser pointer

6:55 a.m., Oct. 28, La Honda Road at Redwood Terrace

Deputies responded to a report of a laser pointing at an aircraft. An area check was conducted but no suspicious activity was found.

Princeton

Concealed weapon

6:43 a.m., Oct. 29, 200 block Capistrano Road

Deputies arrested a man during a traffic stop after he was found to be carrying a concealed dagger. He was also found to be driving with a suspended license and displaying a fraudulent license plate. He was booked in county jail.

Unincorporated

DUI

11:49 p.m., Oct. 22, Cabrillo Highway at Gray Whale Cove

A driver was stopped after California Highway Patrol officers observed the vehicle weaving in and out of the lanes.

Missing person

1:30 p.m., Oct. 30, 0 to 100 block Iris Lane

A mother reported her adult daughter missing after running away. She was registered as a voluntary missing adult.

