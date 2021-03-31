Half Moon Bay
Controlled substance
12:35 a.m., March 23, 200 block Main Street
Deputies searched a man’s car and found drugs and paraphernalia. He was cited on a promise to appear in court.
10:20 a.m., March 26, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies cited someone caught using a controlled substance.
Court order
March 20, 600 block Miramontes Street
Deputies arrested a man who violated a court protection order. He was booked into the San Mateo County jail.
Drunken driving
7:05 p.m., March 20, 400 block Main Street
Deputies arrested a man determined to have been driving while drunk. He was transported to First Chance sobering station where he was cited on promise to appear in court.
Suspended license
4:04 p.m., March 23, 400 block Purissima Street
Deputies arrested a man whom they found driving with a suspended driver’s license. The man was also violating his probation. He was booked into San Mateo County Jail.
Warrant
12:03 a.m., March 23, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies cited a person found with an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from Lassen County.
El Granada
Expired tags
8:38 a.m., March 23, 500 block Coronado Street
A vehicle with tags expired for over six months was towed.
