Half Moon Bay

Controlled substance

12:35 a.m., March 23, 200 block Main Street

Deputies searched a man’s car and found drugs and paraphernalia. He was cited on a promise to appear in court.

10:20 a.m., March 26, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway

Deputies cited someone caught using a controlled substance.

Court order

March 20, 600 block Miramontes Street

Deputies arrested a man who violated a court protection order. He was booked into the San Mateo County jail.

Drunken driving

7:05 p.m., March 20, 400 block Main Street

Deputies arrested a man determined to have been driving while drunk. He was transported to First Chance sobering station where he was cited on promise to appear in court.

Suspended license

4:04 p.m., March 23, 400 block Purissima Street

Deputies arrested a man whom they found driving with a suspended driver’s license. The man was also violating his probation. He was booked into San Mateo County Jail.

Warrant

12:03 a.m., March 23, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway

Deputies cited a person found with an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from Lassen County.

El Granada

Expired tags

8:38 a.m., March 23, 500 block Coronado Street

A vehicle with tags expired for over six months was towed.

Tags

