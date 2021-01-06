El Granada
Grand theft
1 p.m., Dec. 26, 200 block Avenue Del Oro
A catalytic converter worth $4,000 was stolen. There are no leads.
Identity theft
Dec. 24, 600 block Ferdinand Avenue
Someone used the name and Social Security number of a local resident to create fraudulent checking and savings accounts. There are no leads.
Half Moon Bay
Burglary
Dec. 26, 800 block Main Street
A thief forcibly entered a detached garage of a house belonging to someone who had recently died. Deputies don’t know what or how much was taken.
Theft
3:15 p.m., Dec. 30, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Two men allegedly entered a grocery store carrying duffel bags then stole $500 worth of alcohol.
Controlled substance
7:39 p.m., Dec. 26, Third Avenue at Filbert Street
Deputies stopped a bicyclist for a vehicle code violation. Deputies determined the man was under the influence and subsequently arrested him and booked him into the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Court order
2:42 p.m., Dec. 30, 300 block St. Andrews Lane
A woman reported that the man against whom she had a restraining order screeched his tires in the middle of the street near her home, thus violating the terms of the order. The man denied the allegations.
DUI
5:52 p.m., Dec. 28, 700 block Toulouse Court
Deputies responded to a report that a driver was visibly drunk. Deputies placed him through a series of sobriety tests and subsequently arrested him and booked him in county jail.
Embezzlement
Dec. 30, 500 block Seymour Street
An owner reported their vehicle was improperly taken by a suspect they knew.
Grand theft
Dec. 21, 500 block Ocean Avenue
An unknown suspect stole $3,900 worth of golf clubs from the bed of a pickup truck.
Montara
Theft
3 a.m., Dec. 31, 500 block Fourth Street
Someone stole the catalytic converter, which was worth $1,800, from a resident’s car. During the incident, a neighbor reportedly yelled, which they believed caused the suspect to speed off in an unknown vehicle with a loud exhaust.
Pescadero
Burglary
Dec. 29, 2000 block Pescadero Creek Road
Someone entered a business through an unlocked, open bathroom window and stole $410. There are no leads.
Controlled substance
11:39 p.m., Dec. 26, 1700 block Pescadero Creek Road
Deputies reportedly arrested a man with methamphetamine and several vehicle code violations. He was cited and released without incident.
