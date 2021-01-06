  1. Home
El Granada

Grand theft

1 p.m., Dec. 26, 200 block Avenue Del Oro

A catalytic converter worth $4,000 was stolen. There are no leads.

Identity theft

Dec. 24, 600 block Ferdinand Avenue

Someone used the name and Social Security number of a local resident to create fraudulent checking and savings accounts. There are no leads.

Half Moon Bay

Burglary

Dec. 26, 800 block Main Street

A thief forcibly entered a detached garage of a house belonging to someone who had recently died. Deputies don’t know what or how much was taken.

Theft

3:15 p.m., Dec. 30, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway

Two men allegedly entered a grocery store carrying duffel bags then stole $500 worth of alcohol.

Controlled substance

7:39 p.m., Dec. 26, Third Avenue at Filbert Street

Deputies stopped a bicyclist for a vehicle code violation. Deputies determined the man was under the influence and subsequently arrested him and booked him into the Maguire Correctional Facility.

Court order

2:42 p.m., Dec. 30, 300 block St. Andrews Lane

A woman reported that the man against whom she had a restraining order screeched his tires in the middle of the street near her home, thus violating the terms of the order. The man denied the allegations.

DUI

5:52 p.m., Dec. 28, 700 block Toulouse Court

Deputies responded to a report that a driver was visibly drunk. Deputies placed him through a series of sobriety tests and subsequently arrested him and booked him in county jail.

Embezzlement

Dec. 30, 500 block Seymour Street

An owner reported their vehicle was improperly taken by a suspect they knew.

Grand theft

Dec. 21, 500 block Ocean Avenue

An unknown suspect stole $3,900 worth of golf clubs from the bed of a pickup truck.

Montara

Theft

3 a.m., Dec. 31, 500 block Fourth Street

Someone stole the catalytic converter, which was worth $1,800, from a resident’s car. During the incident, a neighbor reportedly yelled, which they believed caused the suspect to speed off in an unknown vehicle with a loud exhaust.

Pescadero

Burglary

Dec. 29, 2000 block Pescadero Creek Road

Someone entered a business through an unlocked, open bathroom window and stole $410. There are no leads.

Controlled substance

11:39 p.m., Dec. 26, 1700 block Pescadero Creek Road

Deputies reportedly arrested a man with methamphetamine and several vehicle code violations. He was cited and released without incident.

