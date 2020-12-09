Half Moon Bay
Controlled substance
3:18 a.m., Nov. 29, 500 block Kelly Avenue
During a vehicle search, San Mateo County deputies found narcotics. The owner was cited and released without incident.
Burglary
4:18 a.m., Dec. 2, 100 block Main Street
Authorities say Arsenio B. Jr. Mason, 42, of Fresno, hopped a locked fence, smashed the window to a locked vehicle and stole an item from an unlocked vehicle. The theft was caught on video. Mason was allegedly responsible for another theft and is accused of shattering a vehicle’s window in the same block of Half Moon Bay between 5 p.m. on Dec. 1 and 9 a.m. on Dec. 2. The Sheriff’s Office says Mason was responsible for a series of other burglaries on Dec. 2. He was located and booked into county jail.
Felony warrant
7:19 a.m., Nov. 29, 100 block Naomi Partridge Trail
Mario Valentino Pellegrini, 26, of Burlingame was found with an active, no-bail felony warrant out of Santa Clara County. He was arrested and booked at the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Grand theft
6 a.m., Nov. 29, 700 block Arnold Way
A thief removed a catalytic converter worth $2,500 from someone’s parked Toyota Prius.
9:02 a.m., Dec. 2, 600 block Silver Avenue
A woman reported that a thief stole her mountain bike from the front open patio of her residence. A video surveillance captured the thief leaving with the bike on foot. Deputies identified the suspect as Arsenio B. Jr. Mason, who was responsible for three other burglaries in town on Dec. 2.
5:14 p.m., Dec. 2, Chesterfield Avenue at St. James Avenue
The suspect, Arsenio B. Jr. Mason, allegedly burglarized a vehicle parked in a secure lot. Mason was found with two backpacks, which deputies found held stolen property from a theft the night before.
Illegal parking
12:55 p.m., Dec. 2, 800 block Pilarcitos Avenue
A car that overstayed a 72-hour parking spot was towed.
Missing person
1:45 a.m., Nov. 28, 400 block Willow Avenue
A parent reported their stepchild as missing. There are no leads at this time.
Trespassing
7 p.m., Nov. 30, 800 block Main Street
An unknown suspect walked onto a property without the homeowner’s permission. The trespasser left before deputies arrived.
Montara
Burglary
2:30 p.m., Nov. 28, N. Cabrillo Highway at First Street
An unknown suspect shattered a victim’s rear passenger window and stole some items.
Grand theft
5:30 a.m., Nov. 24, 300 block Second Street
A man reported that at various times an unknown suspect stole a total of $2,180 from him.
