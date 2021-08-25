Half Moon Bay
Drunken driving
2:10 a.m., Aug. 14, 100 block San Mateo Road
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a driver who they said displayed objective signs of alcohol intoxication. The driver was transported to First Chance and the vehicle was left at the scene.
1:21 a.m., Aug. 15, N. Cabrillo Highway at Mirada Road
Deputies stopped a female driver who was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested and later released to First Chance.
7:11 p.m., Aug. 18, Poplar Street at Second Avenue
Deputies stopped a male driver who they said displayed objective signs of alcohol intoxication. He was arrested and booked at the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Public intoxication
9:25 p.m., Aug. 13, Mirada Road at Alameda Avenue
Deputies contacted a male subject in his vehicle who they said was intoxicated. He was arrested and booked into Maguire Correctional Facility.
Trespassing
3 a.m., Aug. 10, 200 block Filbert Street
Deputies responded to a report of a male subject entering his neighbor's residence and removing an exterior security camera and throwing it into a portable toilet. The subject and his neighbor allegedly had an extensive history of neighbor disputes. The subject later admitted to taking the camera.
Warrant
5:39 p.m., Aug. 13, 100 block San Mateo Road
Deputies contacted a male subject who had an active misdemeanor warrant out of San Mateo County. He was cited and released with a promise to appear.
8:56 a.m., Aug. 15, 400 block Filbert Street
Deputies stopped and arrested Jesus Manuel Acosta-Pasos, a 27-year-old Half Moon Bay resident, who had five outstanding warrants out of San Mateo County. He was booked in the San Mateo County jail without incident.
2:30 p.m., Aug. 18, Miramontes Point Road at Iris Lane
Deputies stopped a male driver for a vehicle code violation. The driver had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and he was cited and released on promise to appear.
5:56 p.m., Aug. 15, 100 block Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped a man who had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants from the Palo Alto Police Department and the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested and booked to the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
El Granada
Burglary
10 a.m. –10 a.m., Aug. 13 –14, 700 block Sonora Avenue
Someone broke into a convertible and stole the retractable top.
Warrant
8:29 a.m., Aug. 17, N. Cabrillo Highway at Capistrano Road
Deputies stopped a woman who had an active misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. She was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County jail without incident.
La Honda
Warrant
12:55 p.m., Aug. 13, 8100 block La Honda Road
Deputies responded to the report of a fight in progress. It was determined that no physical altercation occurred between the two parties, but one party had an outstanding arrest warrant out of San Mateo Police Department. The subject was arrested, cited and released from the scene without incident.
Unincorporated
Warrant
12:41 a.m., Aug. 14, N. Cabrillo Highway at Coronado Street
Deputies stopped a female driver who had an active warrant out of the Redwood City Police Department. She was arrested and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
