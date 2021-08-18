Half Moon Bay
Control substance
11:29 a.m., Aug. 10, Pilarcitos Avenue at Oak Avenue
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped and cited a man who they say had methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Court order
10:52 a.m., Aug. 5, 300 block San Juan Avenue
Someone contacted a local resident via electronic communication, violating a temporary restraining order, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Drunken driving
5:19 p.m., Aug. 6, 4200 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies located a male driver suspected of fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence and booked in the San Mateo County jail without incident.
Grand theft
10:10 p.m., Aug. 11, 400 block of Filbert Street
Someone stole a vehicle, but the victim reported all keys were accounted for.
Suspended license
2:32 p.m., Aug. 8, 500 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies stopped and cited a female driver who had a suspended driver's license.
Warrant
8:10 p.m., Aug. 11, Cabrillo Highway at Kelly Avenue
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an active misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Miramar
Drunken driving
11:33 p.m., Aug. 8, N. Cabrillo Highway at Miramar Drive
Deputies responded to a report of a drunken driver. They stopped the driver, who they said showed symptoms of alcohol intoxication. California Highway Patrol responded to conduct a DUI investigation and arrested the driver.
La Honda
Vandalism
10:27 p.m., Aug. 7, 100 block Castanea Ridge Road
Deputies responded to a neighbor dispute in which one of the neighbors accused the other of suspected vandalism.
Princeton
Nitrous oxide
7:49 p.m., Aug. 10, 200 block Princeton Avenue
A woman was cited and transported to a hospital after reportedly inhaling the contents from an aerosol can.
