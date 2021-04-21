  1. Home
Half Moon Bay

Controlled substance

8:59 p.m., April 11, N. Cabrillo Highway

A San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputy cited a driver for an expired license and possession of burglary tools during a traffic stop. One passenger was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant and cited for possession of a methamphetamine pipe. A second passenger was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant and cited for possession of methamphetamine. A third passenger was released without charges.

Misdemeanor warrant

11:56 a.m., April 13, 500 block Kelly Avenue

Deputies contacted a subject who had an outstanding warrant from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The subject was issued a citation and released from the scene on a promise to appear.

Montara

Misdemeanor warrant

7:12 p.m. April 14, 400 block Third Street

Deputies contacted a woman who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. She was cited and released on a promise to appear.

Unincorporated

Controlled substance

8:07 p.m., April 13 12900 block San Mateo Road

During a vehicle search, deputies say they found drug paraphernalia and that the driver had an outstanding warrant from the Redwood City Police Department. The driver was arrested and booked in San Mateo County jail on the felony warrant and cited for the drug paraphernalia with a promise to appear.

Drunken driving

7:50 p.m., April 11, Highway 1 at Magellan Avenue

Deputies stopped a driver they say displayed objective signs of being under the influence. The California Highway Patrol was requested to conduct a DUI investigation. After the investigation, the CHP placed the driver under arrest for DUI.

