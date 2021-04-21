Half Moon Bay
Controlled substance
8:59 p.m., April 11, N. Cabrillo Highway
A San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputy cited a driver for an expired license and possession of burglary tools during a traffic stop. One passenger was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant and cited for possession of a methamphetamine pipe. A second passenger was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant and cited for possession of methamphetamine. A third passenger was released without charges.
Misdemeanor warrant
11:56 a.m., April 13, 500 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies contacted a subject who had an outstanding warrant from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The subject was issued a citation and released from the scene on a promise to appear.
Montara
Misdemeanor warrant
7:12 p.m. April 14, 400 block Third Street
Deputies contacted a woman who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. She was cited and released on a promise to appear.
Unincorporated
Controlled substance
8:07 p.m., April 13 12900 block San Mateo Road
During a vehicle search, deputies say they found drug paraphernalia and that the driver had an outstanding warrant from the Redwood City Police Department. The driver was arrested and booked in San Mateo County jail on the felony warrant and cited for the drug paraphernalia with a promise to appear.
Drunken driving
7:50 p.m., April 11, Highway 1 at Magellan Avenue
Deputies stopped a driver they say displayed objective signs of being under the influence. The California Highway Patrol was requested to conduct a DUI investigation. After the investigation, the CHP placed the driver under arrest for DUI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.