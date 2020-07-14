Half Moon Bay
Burglary
3 p.m., July 5, 500 block of Spindrift Way
A lawnmower and drill were stolen from an open garage. The victim was in the process of moving and had the garage door open while loading a storage container. The loss is estimated at $500.
6 a.m., July 9, 100 block of Main Street
An unknown suspect gained entry onto a property and cut the lock off a shipping container and stole several saws and framing guns. The total loss is estimated at $3,900.
Drugs
10:41 p.m., July 9, N. Cabrillo
Highway at San Mateo Road
A 26-year-old Half Moon Bay man was reportedly under the influence of a controlled substance and prior to his arrest he fled from deputies. He was transported and booked into San Mateo County jail.
Illegal fireworks
11:15 p.m., July 4, Pilarcitos Avenue at Kehoe Avenue
A 28-year-old Half Moon Bay man allegedly was in possession of illegal fireworks. He was cited and released.
Public intoxication
6:12 p.m., July 7, 300 block of
Cabrillo Highway
A 22-year-old Half Moon Bay man reportedly was found intoxicated in public. He was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail to be released once sober.
Unincorporated
DUI
11:31 p.m., July 9, 12900 block of San Mateo Road
A person was allegedly driving a vehicle erratically. The driver was reportedly under the influence of marijuana. California Highway Patrol was contacted to complete the investigation.
