Half Moon Bay
Arson
2:45 a.m., March 23, Ruisseau Francais Avenue
Deputies arrested a subject who they said set fire to private property. The fire was extinguished and the man was cited and released on a promise to appear.
Controlled substance
12:41 p.m., March 25, 100 block Frenchmans Creek Road
During a call for service, San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a subject who they said had possessed suspected methamphetamine and unlawful paraphernalia. The subject was cited and released on a promise to appear.
3 p.m., March 26, 800 block Stone Pine Road
Deputies stopped a subject who they said was in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. The subject was cited and released on a promise to appear.
Drunken driving
12:41 p.m., March 24, 400 block Cypress Avenue
Deputies responded to a report of vandalism and arrested a man they said was drunk. The man was booked in the San Mateo County jail without incident.
Public intoxication
8:59 p.m., March 25, 100 block San Mateo Road
Deputies contacted a woman who they said was drunk and unable to care for herself. The woman was arrested and released to First Chance to be released when sober.
Unlawful paraphernalia
3:30 a.m., March 27, Surfer’s Beach
Deputies stopped a man who they said had drug paraphernalia. He was cited and released on promise to appear.
Warrant
11:52 p.m., March 21, S. Cabrillo Highway at Verde Road
Deputies found a man in a disabled vehicle who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The man was cited and released on promise to appear.
9:50 a.m., March 23, 15000 block Pescadero Creek Road
Deputies stopped a man who had an outstanding warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. He was booked in the San Mateo County jail without incident.
12:37 p.m., March 23, 500 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an outstanding warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The man was released from the scene without incident.
6:47 p.m., March 26, 0-100 block Kehoe Avenue at Pilarcitos Avenue
Deputies stopped and arrested a 20-year-old Krishan Gosai from Oakland who had two outstanding felony warrants, one from the San Francisco Sheriff's Office and another from the Pacifica Police Department. After searching the vehicle deputies said they found suspected cocaine. The man admitted to not having a driver’s license and provided multiple false names.
1:23 p.m., March 27, Cabrillo Highway at Kelly Avenue
Deputies stopped a male motorcyclist who had an outstanding warrant out of the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office. The subject was booked into the San Mateo County jail without incident.
8:50 a.m., March 28, 400 block Wavecrest Road
Deputies stopped and cited a subject who had an outstanding warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
2:51 p.m., March 29, 100 block San Mateo Road
Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person yelling at people. They arrested 50-year-old Donald Lewis of Redwood City with two felony warrants, one from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and the second from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Montara
Warrant
6 p.m., March 28, 400 block 6th Street
Deputies arrested 26-year-old Sean Og Costello of Pescadero. who had an outstanding felony warrant out of the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. The subject was booked into the San Mateo County jail without incident.
Moss Beach
Suspended license
6:35 p.m., March 26, Etheldore Street at Sunshine Valley Road
Deputies stopped a driver who had expired vehicle registration. A records check revealed the driver also had a suspended license. The subject was cited and released from the scene without incident.
Unincorporated
False registration
7:54 p.m., March 24, 0-100 block N. Cabrillo Highway at 14th Street
Deputies stopped a male driver who they said was displaying an altered vehicle registration sticker. The subject was cited and released on a promise to appear.
