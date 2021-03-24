  1. Home
Half Moon Bay

Battery

6:36 p.m., March 19, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway

A resident reported an assault by a stranger. There were no leads.

Controlled substance

12:27 a.m., March 14, 300 block N. Cabrillo Highway

San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies cited a man found with a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was released on a promise to appear in court.

11:29 p.m., March 14, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway

Deputies arrested a woman found with a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. She was released on a promise to appear in court.

Fraud

March 6, 1100 block Main Street

A resident reported being scammed of $2,450 on a job website. There was no suspect information.

Public intoxication

1:44 a.m., March 16, 100 block San Mateo Road

Deputies arrested a man they found to be heavily intoxicated and unable to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to county jail.

Suspended license

10:41 p.m., March 17, S. Cabrillo Highway at Fairway Drive

A man was caught driving with a suspended driver’s license and without insurance. He was cited and released on a promise to appear in court.

2:06 a.m., March 18, 300 block N. Cabrillo Highway

Deputies cited a woman found to be driving with a suspended driver’s license. She was released on a promise to appear in court.

Under the influence

10:35 p.m., March 16, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway

Deputies found a man who seemed to be under the influence of drugs. He was cited and released on a promise to appear in court.

Warrant

12:52 a.m., March 15, San Mateo Road at Main Street

Martha Alicia Orozco, 23, of Half Moon Bay was arrested for having an outstanding felony warrant with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. She was booked into county jail.

10:03 p.m., March 16, 500 block Kelly Avenue

Deputies arrested Mario Valentino Pellegrini, 26, of Burlingame, who had an outstanding felony warrant out of the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested, booked in county jail and later released with a citation on a promise to appear in court.

8:13 a.m., March 18, 600 block Grandview Boulevard

Deputies arrested Lucia Maricela Ramirez, 43, of Half Moon Bay for having an outstanding felony warrant with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. She was booked into county jail.

Unincorporated

Warrant

9:07 a.m., March 16, 3900 block Lobitos Creek

Deputies stopped a woman found with a misdemeanor warrant out of the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. She was cited and released on a promise to appear in court.

