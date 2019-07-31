A Pescadero man was arrested for allegedly committing lewd acts with an underage girl.
At approximately 5:54 p.m. on July 17, a San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling the area of Pescadero Creek Road near the Butano Cutoff. The deputy reportedly saw a vehicle parked on the side of the road with two people inside. As the deputy approached the vehicle, two people got out, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
After speaking with the two people, the deputy determined Juan De La Cruz Venegas, 24, committed lewd acts with the 13-year-old female victim. Venegas also allegedly gave marijuana to the victim and was in possession of methamphetamine. Venegas was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County jail.
