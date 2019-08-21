  1. Home
A 40-year-old Palmdale man was found dead at the Maguire Correctional Facility last week. 

At approximately 2 p.m. on Thursday, San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies found David Wilton Hasse unresponsive during a security check on a housing pod at the jail. 

Correctional and medical staff responded along with the Redwood City Fire Department. Hasse was then transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office has not yet identified the cause of death.

