A 40-year-old Palmdale man was found dead at the Maguire Correctional Facility last week.
At approximately 2 p.m. on Thursday, San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies found David Wilton Hasse unresponsive during a security check on a housing pod at the jail.
Correctional and medical staff responded along with the Redwood City Fire Department. Hasse was then transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office has not yet identified the cause of death.
