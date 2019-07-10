A 26-year-old Pacifica man pleaded not guilty on Monday to eight charges, including two counts each of murder, use of a deadly weapon, inflicting great bodily injury and special circumstances.
Malik Dosouqi indicated during his court appearance on July 8 he would like to represent himself, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office. Dosouqi remains in custody at the San Mateo County jail on a no bail status. He is expected back in court on July 17.
Dosouqi was arrested last month as the suspect in the fatal stabbings of a 31-year-old San Jose man and a 32-year-old Pacifica man.
Dosouqi allegedly lured the first victim, a cab driver from Pacifica, to a remote location on Skyline Boulevard where he killed the man with a knife. About 24 hours later, Dosouqi allegedly called for a tow truck driver near the spot of the first murder. Dosouqi reportedly stabbed the tow truck driver to death and was arrested after law enforcement shot at his vehicle as he attempted to leave the scene.
If found guilty, Dosouqi faces the maximum penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty, according to the district attorney’s office.
