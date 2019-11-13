A North Carolina man has been found guilty by a jury on charges of premeditated and attempted murder, car theft and battery on a police officer.
James Bernard Hofler, 40, was accused of shooting two people in the face near a La Honda residence. The victims faced life-threatening injuries but did survive. A few days later he was found walking along Highway 1 in Pacifica. While being arrested, Hofler shot a deputy with the officer’s handgun, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Hofler is expected in court on Dec. 23 for sentencing and faces up to 100 years or life in prison. He remains in custody on $10 million bail.
On March 12, 2016, Hofler fired shots at a man standing on his deck in his La Honda home, hitting the victim in his face and again in the head. Hofler then went to the cottage in the rear and shot a second victim, who suffered debilitating injuries.
Hofler had been determined by two doctors to be incompetent to stand trial and he spent time in Napa State Hospital. However, four witnesses, including three doctors, later told the court that Hofler was now fit to stand trial.
“He was placed on medication and through counseling he was restored to competency,” said San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
According to Wagstaffe, about two-thirds of cases in which a defendant is at first determined to be not competent later return to the court to resume proceedings.
Hofler had a history of mental illness and after his grandfather died he relocated from the East Coast to La Honda.
Hofler never said a word during court proceedings and appeared “almost sullen” in his demeanor, Wagstaffe said.
“It’s unfortunate, that with all this horrifically violent behavior, we do not have a motive for this,” Wagstaffe said.
