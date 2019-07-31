A 26-year-old Pacifica man, charged with two murders along Skyline Boulevard in June, is being evaluated by doctors to determine whether he is fit to stand trial, according to the San Mateo County district attorney’s office.
At a hearing on July 17, San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Robert Foiles stated he doubted Malik Dosouqi’s competency to stand trial. During the hearing, Dosouqi was observed laughing inexplicably during the court proceedings. He also interjected he would soon be getting out of custody, according to the district attorney’s office.
Dosouqi, who had hired a private attorney from San Francisco, was denied his request to represent himself. Earlier this month he entered a not guilty plea to eight charges, including two counts of murder, assault with a deadly weapon and infliction of great bodily injury. He is also charged with special circumstances for multiple murders.
Two doctors will evaluate Dosouqi and a hearing on the evaluation has been set for Aug. 30. He remains in custody on a no bail status.
On June 17, Dosouqi allegedly lured a 32-year-old cab driver from Pacifica to Skyline Boulevard where he reportedly killed him with a large knife. About 24 hours later, Dosouqi allegedly called a 31-year-old tow truck driver from East Palo Alto to the same spot on Skyline Boulevard and killed him with a knife.
If convicted, Dosouqi could face life in prison or the death penalty, according to District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
