A Pacifica man charged with allegedly murdering two people near Skyline Boulevard has been declared mentally incompetent to stand trail by two-court appointed doctors.
Malik Dosouqi’s case was on hold since July after San Mateo County Judge Robert Foiles ordered an evaluation of his mental competence.
A few weeks ago, doctors concluded Dosouqi was not fit to stand trial, according to the San Mateo County District attorney’s office.
On June 17, Dosouqi allegedly lured a 32-year-old cab driver from Pacifica to Skyline Boulevard where he reportedly killed him with a large knife. About 24 hours later, Dosouqi allegedly called a 31-year-old tow truck driver from East Palo Alto to the same spot on Skyline Boulevard and killed him with a knife.
The prosecution asked for time to consider the doctors’ reports. The case was set for Nov. 1. Dosouqi remains in custody and is being held without bail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.