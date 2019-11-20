  1. Home
A 60-year-old Moss Beach bicyclist was killed in a collision Monday evening in Princeton.

At approximately 6:10 p.m., authorities say Ruben Obledo was biking near the middle of the road, headed northbound on Airport Street. A 33-year-old East Palo Alto man driving a gold Toyota Sienna minivan was heading southbound on the street when it allegedly collided with the bicyclist,

according to California Highway Patrol spokesman Art Montiel. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities. It does not appear either person was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to Montiel.

