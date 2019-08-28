A Mountain View man allegedly stole a vehicle after taking it on a test drive in La Honda.
At approximately noon on June 2, a seller with a white 2003 Toyota Tacoma met 68-year-old Jose Barrenechea in La Honda, according to a press release from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. Barrenechea reportedly took the vehicle for a test drive and did not come back. The owner of the Toyota estimated the vehicle is valued at $3,000.
Then, on Aug. 22, Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 8000 block of La Honda Road because the previously stolen vehicle and suspect were reportedly on scene. Deputies located Barrenechea allegedly attempting to sell the Toyota to another person. Barrenechea was placed under arrest for a stolen vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle and booked into San Mateo County jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.