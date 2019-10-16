An El Granada man was allegedly found over the weekend in possession of several high-capacity rifle ammunition magazines, a semi-automatic rifle, a sawed-off shotgun and illegal narcotics.
San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office deputies found 24-year-old Michael Mountain at his home in El Granada. Mountain was currently serving a probation sentence.
He was arrested for the violations.
