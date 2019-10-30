In an odd turn of events, a Half Moon Bay man was caught by video surveillance footage allegedly stealing jewelry and a Mitsubishi vehicle from his neighbor’s house.
Miguel Angel Reyes-Avila, 23, was arrested for burglary, taking a vehicle without consent and violating terms of his probation from another incident in 2018. On Oct. 6, Reyes-Avila allegedly waited for his neighbors to leave their home with their dog and entered through a bedroom window that had been left open. Reyes-Avila reportedly stole $4,050 worth of jewelry and took keys for the Mitsubishi parked in the driveway. He then drove away with the vehicle.
Upon returning to their home on Golden Gate Avenue in Half Moon Bay, the victims discovered the items missing. The person who owns the home where Reyes-Avila was renting a room turned over video surveillance footage to San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies for review in their investigation.
Once Sheriff’s deputies viewed the surveillance footage, they identified Reyes-Avila because of his prior history with law enforcement.
Reyes-Avila is scheduled for an arraignment at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 8 and remains in custody on $50,000 bail. There is no bail for his felony probation violation.
