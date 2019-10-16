A 19-year-old transient man allegedly broke into the Half Moon Bay Brewing Co. stealing several items, including a company vehicle.
At approximately 10:05 p.m. on Thursday, Foimaj Vaeina reportedly shattered the restaurant’s window with a rock. He then entered the building and stole keys to a brewing company vehicle. Vaeina allegedly left in the vehicle, which was originally parked in the back of the restaurant.
The following day, at about 9:30 a.m., San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the restaurant when Vaeina reportedly returned to the scene driving the stolen vehicle.
He was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail on three felony charges.
