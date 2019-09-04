  1. Home
A former Half Moon Bay resident wanted for allegedly scamming at least three homeowners by posing as a licensed home improvement contractor was found living in an apartment in Salem, Mass., according to a published news reports. 

Matthew Breen, 47, is allegedly responsible for taking more than $300,000 from his reported victims and faces 14 counts of crimes including grand theft, diversion of funds, elder abuse, identity theft, fraudulent use of a contractor’s license number and home improvement without a license. 

The reported crimes occurred between October 2016 and May 2017. 

Breen operated under his construction company, Breen Gravesend Inc., which was not licensed as a contractor. He is accused of using the license numbers of others. 

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office contacted law enforcement in Massachusetts about information Breen was living in town. 

Breen agreed to waive extradition and return to California when police arrived to pick him up. He will remain in custody until then, according to the the Salem News newspaper.

