An Indiana man was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill someone after he was asked to turn down loud music coming from his trailer.
At 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, someone at Pelican Point RV Park reportedly contacted 46-year-old James Edward Pappas at his trailer requesting he turn down his music. An argument ensued and Pappas allegedly showed a firearm and threatened to kill the other person. Then Pappas allegedly slammed the victim’s hand in the trailer door, causing bruising and lacerations that required medical attention, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the trailer and reportedly made several attempts to have Pappas exit his residence. Approximately 45 minutes later,
Pappas exited the trailer, and a 9 mm handgun with an extended magazine was recovered. Pappas was arrested on multiple felony charges and booked into San Mateo County jail.
