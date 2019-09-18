A Half Moon Bay man died after allegedly falling out of a vehicle in Moss Beach on Sept. 10.
At about 7:30 p.m., 34-year-old Claudio Martinez Ruiz reportedly fell from a moving car on Airport Street near Cornell Avenue and the Half Moon Bay airport, according to San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Rosemerry Blankswade.
Paramedics arrived and pronounced Ruiz dead at the scene.
“It’s a sad, tragic accident,” Blankswade said. “Our hearts go out to the family.”
The incident is not being considered a suicide or related to a domestic dispute in a car. A family member was driving the vehicle and called 911. No other vehicles were involved.
Earlier reports stated Ruiz had allegedly jumped from the vehicle, but it is still being investigated, according to Blankswade.
