Charges were dropped against a 22-year-old Half Moon Bay man who had been the focus of a San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office press release alleging he assaulted a minor with the intention to commit rape on July 3, 2018.
“The prosecutor declined to prosecute on this case because, as we reviewed the evidence, it shows he was not responsible for this,” said San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Mathew Hann at his home on Sept. 6 after a victim identified him as the person who allegedly sexually assaulted her while she was walking her dog on the Coastal Trail more than a year ago.
The victim told authorities she recognized her assailant after seeing his photo in news reports from his arrest an Aug. 24 on unrelated sexual assault charges.
In that case, a woman reported that in February 2019 Hann allegedly sexually assaulted her in a parked car at a restaurant near Capistrano Road.
She reported the incident to authorities on Aug. 6. Hann is currently facing felony charges of oral copulation and sexual penetration related to that incident.
He is expected in court on Monday, Sept. 30, for his arraignment related to the February 2019 incident. He remains out of custody on a $200,000 bail bond.
