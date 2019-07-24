  1. Home
A Half Moon Bay man was arrested for several attempts to break in to vehicles on the Coastside.  Jacob Garibaldi, 20, was booked into the San Mateo County jail for attempted vehicle burglary and vehicle tampering. 

At about 10:50 a.m., July 19, San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies assigned to the Coastside Patrol Bureau were dispatched to the 800 block of Third Avenue in Miramar. A witness reported a vehicle burglary and provided deputies with a description of Garibaldi. Deputies were able to locate Garibaldi in the area, where he was arrested. 

