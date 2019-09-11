  1. Home
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 22-year-old Half Moon Bay man for the second time in as many months on charges related to sexual assault.

On Friday, deputies arrested Matthew Hann at his home. He was taken to San Mateo County jail and charged with assault with intent to commit rape and sexual penetration with force on a minor. The charges stem from an alleged assault on a 15-year-old who was walking her dog on the Coastal Trail in the vicinity of Shelter Cove on July 3, 2018.

The victim told authorities she recognized her assailant after seeing his photo in news reports from his arrest an Aug. 24 on unrelated sexual assault charges.

Anyone with information on these allegations or related crimes is asked to call Detective Derespini at (650) 363-4055, rderespini@smcgov.org, or Detective Sgt. Cang at (650) 363-4008, jcang@smcgov.org.

